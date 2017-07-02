12 Editor-Approved Sea Salt Sprays for Flawless, Beachy Waves this Summer

12 / 13

"Since I am definitely not an ocean or sun kind of girl, I had to figure out how to get that carefree wind swept summer hair, while staying as far from the beach as humanly possible. Thankfully this spray does the trick and works wonders - it volumizes, while controlling fly-aways and baby frizzies. I spray it on after I towel dry my hair, and I look post-beach chic for three days straight!" - Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Editor

Sam Brocato Back to the Beach Texturizing Mist, $19, sambrocatosalon.com