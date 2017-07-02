12 Editor-Approved Sea Salt Sprays for Flawless, Beachy Waves this Summer

The inspiration: "Do Overs," photographed by Patrick Demarchelier, styled by Felicia Garcia-Rivera; W magazine March 2014.
“Say hello to surfer girl hair in a bottle.” – Kristin Tice Studeman, Contributing Editor
Original & Mineral Surf Bomb Sea Salt Spray, $24, net-a-porter.com.
“R+Co’s primer is lightweight, but it still has a lot of hold for unruly curls.” – Emilia Petrarca, Digital Associate Features Editor
R+Co Twister Curl Primer, $25, randco.com.
"French Girl's best-selling sea spray has a jasmine and neroli scent. It doesn't get much better than that." - Mia Adorante, Beauty and Health Editor
French Girl Sea Spray, $12, etsy.com
"The descriptions sums it up pretty well: 'A sea-esque mist designed to give your hair salty, beach-based texture and a matte finish.'" - Shayan Asadi, Associate Visuals Editor
Evo Salty Dog Salt Spray, $33, evohair.com
“I find most sea salt-based sprays too drying. This one is perfect when I spray it onto damp hair and toss it in a bun: it makes my stick-straight hair the closest it will ever get to tousled and leaves it shiny, not matte.” - Vanessa Lawrence, Senior Features Writer
Bumble and bumble Styling Lotion, $29, sephora.com
"This spray is perfect for when I want to add extra volume without any extra shine to my natural curls!" - Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant
Ouai Wave Spray, $26, sephora.com
"I love all products by this brand, and this wonderfully scented hair mister gives me a nice, fluffy bedhead. More importantly, I admire Herbivore’s ethical concerns." - Elizabeth Gall, Research Manager
Herbivore Sea Mist Texturizing Salt Spray in Coconut, $20, herbivorebotanicals.com.
"I love to wear my hair in natural curls in the summer and Verb's spray is perfect to give my hair that extra hold for more defined shape." - Christy Key, Fashion Assistant
Verb Sea Spray, $14, verbproducts.com.
"Bumble and bumble’s Surf Spray is an oldie but a goodie. It’s the only product I take with me for a weekend away at the beach!" - Sarah Leon, Digital Editorial Director
Bumble and bumble Surf Spray, $27, bumbleandbumble.com
"This spray is made with natural sea salt, and I love how it makes my hair look soft and wavy!" - Schanel Bakkouche, Jewelry Assistant
Drybar Mai Tai Spritzer, $25, nordstrom.com.
"Since I am definitely not an ocean or sun kind of girl, I had to figure out how to get that carefree wind swept summer hair, while staying as far from the beach as humanly possible. Thankfully this spray does the trick and works wonders - it volumizes, while controlling fly-aways and baby frizzies. I spray it on after I towel dry my hair, and I look post-beach chic for three days straight!" - Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Editor
Sam Brocato Back to the Beach Texturizing Mist, $19, sambrocatosalon.com
"The formula and scent are so light, giving my waves that perfect "beachy" look." - Nada Abouarrage, Beauty Assistant
Sachajuan Ocean Mist Texturizing Spray, $28, net-a-porter.com