12 Editor-Approved Sea Salt Sprays for Flawless, Beachy Waves this Summer

It's no secret that effortlessly tousled beachy waves is a great summer hairstyle, but finding the right texturizing spray for your hair type is key. Whether you are looking to add natural waves to straight hair or add volume and definition to curls, 12 W editors are here to help. From all natural sea salt spray formulas to curl defining primers, there are endless ways to style your waves and curls this summer. So put down those hot tools and grab a bottle--here, take a closer look at the best sea salt sprays and get inspired now.