12 Editor-Approved Sea Salt Sprays for Flawless, Beachy Waves this Summer

It's no secret that effortlessly tousled beachy waves is a great summer hairstyle, but finding the right texturizing spray for your hair type is key. Whether you are looking to add natural waves to straight hair or add volume and definition to curls, 12 W editors are here to help. From all natural sea salt spray formulas to curl defining primers, there are endless ways to style your waves and curls this summer. So put down those hot tools and grab a bottle--here, take a closer look at the best sea salt sprays and get inspired now.
Summer Hair
The inspiration: "Do Overs," photographed by Patrick Demarchelier, styled by Felicia Garcia-Rivera; W magazine March 2014.

“Say hello to surfer girl hair in a bottle.” – Kristin Tice Studeman, Contributing Editor

Original & Mineral Surf Bomb Sea Salt Spray, $24, net-a-porter.com.

“R+Co’s primer is lightweight, but it still has a lot of hold for unruly curls.” – Emilia Petrarca, Digital Associate Features Editor

R+Co Twister Curl Primer, $25, randco.com.

"French Girl's best-selling sea spray has a jasmine and neroli scent. It doesn't get much better than that." - Mia Adorante, Beauty and Health Editor

French Girl Sea Spray, $12, etsy.com

"The descriptions sums it up pretty well: 'A sea-esque mist designed to give your hair salty, beach-based texture and a matte finish.'" - Shayan Asadi, Associate Visuals Editor

Evo Salty Dog Salt Spray, $33, evohair.com

“I find most sea salt-based sprays too drying. This one is perfect when I spray it onto damp hair and toss it in a bun: it makes my stick-straight hair the closest it will ever get to tousled and leaves it shiny, not matte.” - Vanessa Lawrence, Senior Features Writer

Bumble and bumble Styling Lotion, $29, sephora.com

"This spray is perfect for when I want to add extra volume without any extra shine to my natural curls!" - Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant

Ouai Wave Spray, $26, sephora.com

"I love all products by this brand, and this wonderfully scented hair mister gives me a nice, fluffy bedhead. More importantly, I admire Herbivore’s ethical concerns." - Elizabeth Gall, Research Manager

Herbivore Sea Mist Texturizing Salt Spray in Coconut, $20, herbivorebotanicals.com.

"I love to wear my hair in natural curls in the summer and Verb's spray is perfect to give my hair that extra hold for more defined shape." - Christy Key, Fashion Assistant

Verb Sea Spray, $14, verbproducts.com.

"Bumble and bumble’s Surf Spray is an oldie but a goodie. It’s the only product I take with me for a weekend away at the beach!" - Sarah Leon, Digital Editorial Director

Bumble and bumble Surf Spray, $27, bumbleandbumble.com

"This spray is made with natural sea salt, and I love how it makes my hair look soft and wavy!" - Schanel Bakkouche, Jewelry Assistant

Drybar Mai Tai Spritzer, $25, nordstrom.com.

"Since I am definitely not an ocean or sun kind of girl, I had to figure out how to get that carefree wind swept summer hair, while staying as far from the beach as humanly possible. Thankfully this spray does the trick and works wonders - it volumizes, while controlling fly-aways and baby frizzies. I spray it on after I towel dry my hair, and I look post-beach chic for three days straight!" - Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Editor

Sam Brocato Back to the Beach Texturizing Mist, $19, sambrocatosalon.com

"The formula and scent are so light, giving my waves that perfect "beachy" look." - Nada Abouarrage, Beauty Assistant

Sachajuan Ocean Mist Texturizing Spray, $28, net-a-porter.com

