For the Kardashians, family always comes first, especially when it comes to previewing upcoming projects before the general public can get a taste of what's to come. Such was the case for Kourtney Kardashian's 39th birthday celebration on April 19, which turned into an album listening party for her brother-in-law according to her sister Kim Kardashian, who tweeted about the upcoming Kanye West albums in the middle of the night.

First, Kris Jenner gave Kourtney a birthday toast that both Kourtney and Kim documented on their respective Snapchat and Instagram accounts, with a full glass in hand. "You taught me how to be a mom," Jenner told her eldest daughter in between puffs of a cigarette. "You were there first, and I love you more than I say, and I love you more than life itself," she continued, as Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" blasted in the background.

What began as a quiet, small family affair then turned into a listening party for West's new albums —one 7-song solo project and a joint album with Kid Cudi titled Kids See Ghost , as well as albums by Teyana Taylor and Pusha T, both of which are ostensibly produced by West—which are slated to drop at various points throughout the month of June.

West was present at the party, along with Kendall Jenner , Stephanie Shepherd, Larsa Pippen, and many other close friends of the Kardashians (Khloé Kardashian is hanging back in Cleveland with her newborn baby True Thompson ), and gave the crew an advanced preview of the Teyana Taylor album, as well as his joint album with Kid Cudi, which Kim tweeted could potentially rank as her favorite of the highly anticipated projects.

The Kardashians made sure to keep that rest of us have to wait until Gemini season to feast our ears on the new Kanye West projects, being careful not to record any snippets of the music in their Snapchat and Instagram stories; however, one thing is for sure: "Despacito" is still going strong as the official Kardashian dance party bop of choice.

