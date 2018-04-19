Now that they're modern royalty, the Kardashians have been gradually phasing out of their humble beginnings as reality stars. Kim Kardashian just announced today that now includes closing all of their DASH stores, the centerpiece of early Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes as well as the Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Dash Dolls spinoffs. The end of an era is truly here.

“After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores,” Kardashian said in a statement shared on her lifestyle app and website. “We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and since then we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives.”

At their peak, the Kardashians maintained DASH stores West Hollywood, New York and Miami, as well as a lesser-known store in Las Vegas called Kardashian Khaos, which opened at the Mirage Hotel in December 2011 and closed in 2014, as The Daily Mail reported at the time. The New York store closed in 2014, four years after it opened. Meanwhile, the West Hollywood store closed after it was robbed of more than $1,000 merchandise and, in a separate incident, a woman came into a store with a gun before being arrested (no one was hurt), as ET noted .

The reason for shuttering the remaining locations in Los Angeles and Miami? Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are focusing on other projects, like the KKW Beauty line, Khloe's Good American brand, and all of their respective lifestyle apps. Also, a lot has changed since they founded DASH in 2006. "We've loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we've all grown so much individually," Kardashian said. "We've been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it's time to move on. We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories. And we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn't have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!"