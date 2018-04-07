Best of Instagram

Kim Kardashian's Smokey Blue Eyes, Lady Gaga's Cat Eye and the Best Beauty Moments Of the Week

Proving that a signature red lip and messy waves are year-round beauty staples regardless of the season, this week starlets flaunted some effortless spring glamour looks. Model friends Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Aldridge opted for clean, radiantly dewy skin and sleek, low buns, while Lady Gaga preferred a more elevated updo with stained red lips and a dramatic cat eye. Meanwhile, Rihanna and the actress-activist Rowan Blanchard make the case for magenta rose smokey eyes and messy curls, while Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd wears her mermaid waves with berry pink lips. And when it comes to ultra sleek ponytails, supermodel Gisele Bündchen pairs her messy pony with bronzed cheekbones and a glossy, natural lip, while beauty guru Kim Kardashian pairs her twisted high ponytail with a vibrant, bold navy blue smokey eye. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Model Shanina Shaik makes the case for clean skin, a sleek top knot and a effortlessly sun-kissed skin.
@shaninamshaik
1/10

Model Shanina Shaik makes the case for clean skin, a sleek top knot and a effortlessly sun-kissed skin.

@priyankachopra
2/10

Actress Priyanka Chopra is all about her 70's inspired voluminous curls and full brows.

@badgalriri
3/10

For singer Rihanna, it's all about messy middle parted curls and a magenta smokey eye.

@gisele
4/10

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen makes the case sun-kissed skin and a sleek, tousled high ponytail.

@rowanblanchard
5/10

Actress Rowan Blanchard proves that red lips and rose pink eyeshadow go hand in hand.

@rosiehw
6/10

Model friends Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Aldridge are identical in their radiantly glowing skin with sleek, low buns.

@kaiagerber
7/10

Model Kaia Gerber goes incognito with her blunt platinum blonde wig and pale red lip.

@ladygaga
8/10

Lady Gaga wears her exaggerated cat eye with full brows and a red stained lip.

@romeestrijd
9/10

Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd pairs her long mermaid waves with a natural pale pink lip.

@kimkardashian
10/10

Kim Kardashian wears her ultra sleek twisted ponytail with a vibrantly navy blue smokey eye.

