Model Shanina Shaik makes the case for clean skin, a sleek top knot and a effortlessly sun-kissed skin.
Actress Priyanka Chopra is all about her 70's inspired voluminous curls and full brows.
For singer Rihanna, it's all about messy middle parted curls and a magenta smokey eye.
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen makes the case sun-kissed skin and a sleek, tousled high ponytail.
Actress Rowan Blanchard proves that red lips and rose pink eyeshadow go hand in hand.
Model friends Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Aldridge are identical in their radiantly glowing skin with sleek, low buns.
Model Kaia Gerber goes incognito with her blunt platinum blonde wig and pale red lip.
Lady Gaga wears her exaggerated cat eye with full brows and a red stained lip.
Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd pairs her long mermaid waves with a natural pale pink lip.
Kim Kardashian wears her ultra sleek twisted ponytail with a vibrantly navy blue smokey eye.