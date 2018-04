Proving that a signature red lip and messy waves are year-round beauty staples regardless of the season, this week starlets flaunted some effortless spring glamour looks. Model friends Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Aldridge opted for clean, radiantly dewy skin and sleek, low buns, while Lady Gaga preferred a more elevated updo with stained red lips and a dramatic cat eye. Meanwhile, Rihanna and the actress-activist Rowan Blanchard make the case for magenta rose smokey eyes and messy curls, while Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd wears her mermaid waves with berry pink lips. And when it comes to ultra sleek ponytails, supermodel Gisele Bündchen pairs her messy pony with bronzed cheekbones and a glossy, natural lip, while beauty guru Kim Kardashian pairs her twisted high ponytail with a vibrant, bold navy blue smokey eye. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.