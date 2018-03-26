In the past two months, Kylie Jenner has welcomed a new baby , launched a new makeup collection , and gotten a very fancy new car . And now, she's got a new haircut to add to her long list of cute new stuff.

In a story posted to Snapchat on Sunday night, Jenner revealed a freshly chopped blunt bob that barely skims her shoulders. In the numerous pics she's posted since announcing Stormi's birth — and returning to her A-plus social media game — Jenner has been rocking a set of XL extensions that go all the way down to her waist. It's unclear if Jenner actually cut her hair or if she just got rid of the add-ins, but either way, her new look is the first hair transformation we've seen since the beauty mogul became a mom.

The 20-year-old is no stranger to switching up her 'do: She's rocked every look from mint green to platinum blond to bubblegum pink. The last time her hair was this short was last fall, when her best friend, Jordyn Woods, cut it into a similarly styled bob with a set of kitchen shears. Naturally, the pair shared the entire transformation on social media, joking with Jenner's hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons that he'd better "watch out" for his job. TBD if Woods was the mastermind behind her most recent cut.

Despite her recent decision to shed her luscious mermaid waves, it doesn't look like the world will be seeing any crazy color changes from Kylie any time soon. Last year, on an episode of Life of Kylie, she admitted that she was over having "weird hair." "Honestly, guys, I don't want to disappoint anybody, I just want my hair long and black and pretty," she said, noting that she was no longer interested in "keeping up with this lifestyle of crazy hair and wigs and stuff."

