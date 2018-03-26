After nine months of near social-media silence, Kylie Jenner is back to posting selfies and #sponcon, à la her pre-pregnancy self. A month after she gave birth to baby Stormi, she started posting Snapchat videos of herself wearing only a cropped tee and underwear, followed by a surprise hot tub photo shoot with best friend Jordyn Woods . Then, last week, there was the whole controversy over her sponsored pregnancy body "snap back" post.

On Monday, she continued the social media streak with yet another Snapchat video, this time of herself standing sideways in front of a mirror in sporty leggings, what appears to be a sports bra and a cropped hoodie. In lieu of a caption, the makeup mogul posted a "work mode" sticker, heavily implying that she had just finished working out or was about to do so.

The new selfie video comes just a week after Jenner uploaded a sponsored ad of herself wearing a waist trainer advertised towards people seeking to "snap back" to their pre-pregnancy bodies after giving birth. "My girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad" she wrote in the caption. "Waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products. make sure you get your package & follow @waistgangsociety to join & keep up the journey together. tag us in photos, and head over to www.whatsawaist.com NOW! Use code (Kylie) for an exclusive discount & I can keep up with your progress ‼️" The "snap back package" in question, consisting of a sweat belt, a slimming cold gel, a cellulite and toning glove, waist detox tea, and water-shed pills, are all controversial and scientifically questionable products geared toward losing weight quickly post-pregnancy.

While Jenner is obviously allowed to post whatever selfies she likes following her pregnancy, some fans criticized her sponsored ad as going too far in promoting unrealistic beauty standards. Body-shaming Jenner for working out during or soon after a pregnancy is definitely not okay, but it should be noted that the social media star is also hawking products that come with a variety of health risks and could create unrealistic standards.