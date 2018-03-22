Rowan Blanchard Just Got Spring's Hottest Haircut

At only 16 years old, actress Rowan Blanchard is already a master when it comes to daring beauty trends. She's worn adventurous makeup trends--like rainbow-colored eyeshadow, or sequin embellishments--straight off the runway, and experimented with slick, sleek hairstyles. But now, she's got a new high-fashion hairstyle--that just happens to be the cut of the season.
The A Wrinkle in Time star, author, and activist shared her new look--a chic, of-the-moment bob--as well as an explanation for her subtle transformation on Instagram with her 5 million followers. Her caption read: "Very interested in cutting my hair and fixing on my appearance during the 'revolution' as a survival way of temporarily fulfilling, focused distraction- girls/women/nb people exercising whatever autonomy over own bodies we have left- whatever that means. (Beauty is terror, @arabellesicardi?) (@_hairbylaurie 🥀)".
Loading
Blanchard's hairstylist, Laurie Heaps, shared another image of the cut that showcased her new style's versatility.
Loading
With this trim, Blanchard joined the ever-growing list of stars who have gotten short, sleek bobs in 2018, including Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan and Selena Gomez. If you weren't already heading to the hair salon--maybe now's the time.
Related: Rowan Blanchard Talks About the Power of Teenagers, A Wrinkle In Time, and Her New Book Still Here