Rowan Blanchard Just Got Spring's Hottest Haircut

At only 16 years old, actress Rowan Blanchard is already a master when it comes to daring beauty trends. She's worn adventurous makeup trends --like rainbow-colored eyeshadow, or sequin embellishments--straight off the runway, and experimented with slick, sleek hairstyles. But now, she's got a new high-fashion hairstyle--that just happens to be the cut of the season.

The A Wrinkle in Time star, author, and activist shared her new look--a chic, of-the-moment bob--as well as an explanation for her subtle transformation on Instagram with her 5 million followers. Her caption read: "Very interested in cutting my hair and fixing on my appearance during the 'revolution' as a survival way of temporarily fulfilling, focused distraction- girls/women/nb people exercising whatever autonomy over own bodies we have left- whatever that means. (Beauty is terror, @arabellesicardi?) (@_hairbylaurie 🥀)".

Loading View on Instagram

Blanchard's hairstylist, Laurie Heaps, shared another image of the cut that showcased her new style's versatility.

Loading View on Instagram

With this trim, Blanchard joined the ever-growing list of stars who have gotten short, sleek bobs in 2018, including Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan and Selena Gomez . If you weren't already heading to the hair salon--maybe now's the time.

