Game of Thrones' Dashing Men Always Bring Their A-Game to the Red Carpet

When Game of Thrones came to a close last season, chaos reigned over Westeros. An explosion seemed to wipe out a large population of King's Landing; the young boy-king himself leapt from a window; and Cersei Lannister presided over it all, watching it burn. It's been just more than a year since season six came to a close, and just more than six years since the series premiered. In that time, the sprawling cast, counting denizens of all seven kingdoms of Westeros, have honed their red-carpet style, figuring it all out as they go. Yet from the first season to this week's most recent premieres, as actors like Kit Harington and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau have transformed their looks, one thing has remained constant: For a show with such elaborate costuming, these men certainly tone it down on the red carpet. As the seventh season premiere draws closer, we look back on the best red carpet looks from the Game of Thrones leading men, including favorites like Harington, who transitions from baby-faced newcomer to Internet's Boyfriend (and Rose Leslie's boyfriend) before our eyes, Jacob Anderson, and Iwan Rheon. See all the highlights, here.
Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, at the premiere of Game of Thrones season three in Los Angeles, California, March 2013.

Kit Harington at the premiere of Game of Thrones season five in London, England, March 2015.

Kit Harington at the premiere of Game of Thrones season five in San Francisco, California, March 2015.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at the premiere of Game of Thrones season seven in Los Angeles, California, July 2017.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, at the premiere of Game of Thrones season three in San Francisco, California, March 2013.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at the premiere of Game of Thrones season five in London, England, March 2015.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at the premiere of Game of Thrones season three in Seattle, Washington, March 2013.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at the premiere of Game of Thrones season five in San Francisco, California, March 2015.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at the premiere of Game of Thrones season six in Hollywood, California, April 2016.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at the premiere of Game of Thrones season seven in Los Angeles, California, July 2017.

Alfie Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy, at the premiere of Game of Thrones season three in Hollywood, California, March 2013.

Alfie Allen at the premiere of Game of Thrones season five in London, England, March 2015.

Alfie Allen at the premiere of Game of Thrones season six in Hollywood, California, April 2016.

Alfie Allen at the premiere of Game of Thrones season seven in Los Angeles, California, July 2017.

Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark, at the launch party for the first season of Game of Thrones in London, England, February 2012.

Isaac Hempstead Wright at the premiere of Game of Thrones season three in Hollywood, California, March 2013.

Isaac Hempstead Wright at the premiere of Game of Thrones season six in Hollywood, California, April 2016.

Isaac Hempstead Wright at the premiere of Game of Thrones season seven in Los Angeles, California, July 2017.

Jacob Anderson, who plays Greyworm, at the premiere of Game of Thrones season four in London, England, March 2014.

Jacob Anderson at the premiere of Game of Thrones season seven in Los Angeles, California, July 2017.

Richard Madden, who played the late Robb Stark, at the premiere of Game of Thrones season three in Hollywood, California, March 2013.

Iwan Rheon, who plays the vile Ramsay Bolton, at the premiere of Game of Thrones season five in London, England, March 2015.

Iwan Rheon and Sophie Turner at the premiere of Game of Thrones season six in Hollywood, California, April 2016.

