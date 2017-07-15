Celebrating Games of Thrones' Best On-Screen Beauty Moments

The role of Brienne of Tarth played by actress Gwendoline Christie, wears her platinum blonde locks in a tousled pixie cut.
Actress Maisie Williams who plays the role of Arya Stark, keeps her shoulder length brunette waves in a sleek half up do.
The role of Melisandre played by actress Carice van Houten wears her dark auburn locks middle-parted in twisted half up do.
Actress Natalie Dormer who plays the role of Margaery Tyrell, wears her light brown waves in a middle-parted twisted half up do.
The role of Talisa Stark played by actress Oona Chaplin, keeps her hair in a tousled french braid with loose pieces framing her face.
The role of Cersei Lannister played by actress Lena Headey wears her golden blonde locks in a grown out pixie with short, tousled bangs framing her face.
The role of Lady Crane played by actress Essie Davis wears her wavy blonde curls middle-parted in an elegant, twisted half up do.
Actress Sophie Turner who plays the role of Sansa Stark keeps her fiery red hair middle-parted in a braided half up do.
Actress Natalia Tena plays the role of Osha, keeping her brunette messy waves in a loosely tousled half up do.
Actress Jessica Henwick who plays the role of Nym Sand, wears her dark brunette locks in a side-parted french braid.
The role of Shae played by actress Sibel Kekilli, wears her dark brunette locks middle-parted in tight, voluminous curls.
The role of Yara Greyjoy played by actress Gemma Whelan, wears her shoulder length brunette curls in a swept back half up do.
The role of Missandei played by actress Nathalie Emmanuel, keeps her tight curls in a voluminous bob embellished with a golden headband.
Actress Emilia Clarke who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen, wears her long platinum blonde curls in a braided low pony with embellished braids and loose curls framing her face.