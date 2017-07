Celebrating Games of Thrones' Best On-Screen Beauty Moments

With a highly anticipated season return of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, our favorite leading ladies return showcasing a variety of hairstyles from the refined and polished to the naturally tousled. Actress Emilia Clarke , who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen, displays an elegant, french braided up do, while actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams , who play the Stark sisters, wear messy, natural waves. From blonde pixie cuts to tousled french braids, from sleek curls to wavy bobs, here, a look at the most diverse hairstyles from the leading ladies of Game of Thrones.