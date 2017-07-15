Winter Is Coming

Celebrating Games of Thrones' Best On-Screen Beauty Moments

With a highly anticipated season return of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, our favorite leading ladies return showcasing a variety of hairstyles from the refined and polished to the naturally tousled. Actress Emilia Clarke, who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen, displays an elegant, french braided up do, while actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who play the Stark sisters, wear messy, natural waves. From blonde pixie cuts to tousled french braids, from sleek curls to wavy bobs, here, a look at the most diverse hairstyles from the leading ladies of Game of Thrones.
The role of Brienne of Tarth played by actress Gwendoline Christie, wears her platinum blonde locks in a tousled pixie cut.
Photo courtesy of HBO.
Photo courtesy of HBO.
Actress Maisie Williams who plays the role of Arya Stark, keeps her shoulder length brunette waves in a sleek half up do.

Photo courtesy of HBO.
The role of Melisandre played by actress Carice van Houten wears her dark auburn locks middle-parted in twisted half up do.

Photo courtesy of HBO.
Actress Natalie Dormer who plays the role of Margaery Tyrell, wears her light brown waves in a middle-parted twisted half up do.

Photo courtesy of HBO.
The role of Talisa Stark played by actress Oona Chaplin, keeps her hair in a tousled french braid with loose pieces framing her face.

Photo courtesy of HBO.
The role of Cersei Lannister played by actress Lena Headey wears her golden blonde locks in a grown out pixie with short, tousled bangs framing her face.

Photo courtesy of HBO.
The role of Lady Crane played by actress Essie Davis wears her wavy blonde curls middle-parted in an elegant, twisted half up do.

Photo courtesy of HBO.
Actress Sophie Turner who plays the role of Sansa Stark keeps her fiery red hair middle-parted in a braided half up do.

Photo courtesy of HBO.
Actress Natalia Tena plays the role of Osha, keeping her brunette messy waves in a loosely tousled half up do.

Photo courtesy of HBO.
Actress Jessica Henwick who plays the role of Nym Sand, wears her dark brunette locks in a side-parted french braid.

Photo courtesy of HBO.
The role of Shae played by actress Sibel Kekilli, wears her dark brunette locks middle-parted in tight, voluminous curls.

Photo courtesy of HBO.
The role of Yara Greyjoy played by actress Gemma Whelan, wears her shoulder length brunette curls in a swept back half up do.

Photo courtesy of HBO.
The role of Missandei played by actress Nathalie Emmanuel, keeps her tight curls in a voluminous bob embellished with a golden headband.

Photo courtesy of HBO.
Actress Emilia Clarke who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen, wears her long platinum blonde curls in a braided low pony with embellished braids and loose curls framing her face.

