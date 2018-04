A Celebration of Gigi Hadid's Best Beauty Looks on Her 23rd Birthday

From Guess model to practically overnight fashion ubiquity, Gigi Hadid has helped to usher in a new era of supermodels. Known for her effortless California girl beach waves, sultry green eyes, and sun-kissed skin, the Tommy Hilfiger model knows how to play up her natural beauty whether she's on the runway or red carpet. And although the Versace regular is never afraid to be adventurous on the red carpet, Hadid has perfected her signature look throughout the years of golden smoky eyes, luminous, sun-kissed skin and a nude lip while always keeping her style looking fresh. In celebration of the supermodel's 23rd birthday, we take a look back at the Maybelline beauty's most memorable red carpet beauty moments.