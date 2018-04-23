A Celebration of Gigi Hadid's Best Beauty Looks on Her 23rd Birthday

From Guess model to practically overnight fashion ubiquity, Gigi Hadid has helped to usher in a new era of supermodels. Known for her effortless California girl beach waves, sultry green eyes, and sun-kissed skin, the Tommy Hilfiger model knows how to play up her natural beauty whether she's on the runway or red carpet. And although the Versace regular is never afraid to be adventurous on the red carpet, Hadid has perfected her signature look throughout the years of golden smoky eyes, luminous, sun-kissed skin and a nude lip while always keeping her style looking fresh. In celebration of the supermodel's 23rd birthday, we take a look back at the Maybelline beauty's most memorable red carpet beauty moments.
At 16 years old, Gigi Hadid steps into the limelight and returns as a Guess girl (where she modeled as an infant) at the People StyleWatch Denim Party, with a natural wave and subtle winged liner.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The green-eyed beauty steps out to celebrate at the W magazine X Guess party in January 2013 with a sleek bun and a fresh face.

Jon Kopaloff
Becoming an overnight sensation thanks to her Tom Ford campaign, Hadid rocks fresh blonde locks, a golden eyelid, and nude lip at the American Music Awards in November 2014.

Gilbert Carrasquillo
Hadid rocks the "no makeup" look keeping her hair side-parted in soft curls at the God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards in New York in October 2014.

Getty Images
As the newest face of Maybelline, Hadid shows up in a sleek side pony, creamy skin and a dark smokey eye to celebrate the beauty brand’s 100th Year Anniversary in May 2015.

Getty Images
At the American Music Awards in November 2015, Hadid tucks away the long locks and steps out in a faux bob, natural face, and nude lip.

Jeffrey Mayer
Rocking the ultimate Cali-girl look, Hadid glows at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2015 with sun-kissed skin, swept back hair, and a “barely there” makeup look.

Photo by Getty.
Wearing her hair in naturally tousled waves with a playful cat eye and a nude lip, Hadid attends the Harper ICONS Party in September 2015.

Photo by Getty.
Hadid wears her hair in a tousled up do with loose curls framing her face and sleek cat eye at the The Daily Front Row's 1st Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in January 2015.

Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas
Celebrating her 21st birthday in April 2016, the supermodel shows off her sultry side with a smokey brown eye and dark berry lip.

Photo by Getty.
At the 2016 American Music Awards that November, Hadid wears her hair swept back in loose curls with a taupe smoky eye and a coral pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
Hadid stuns in red as she hosts the iHeartRADIO Music Video Awards in June 2016, wearing a coral lip, soft shimmered eye, and a perfectly tousled long braid.

Photo by Getty.
Hadid radiates at The Fashion Awards 2016 December in London with a sleek bun, a frosted silver smoky eye and luminous skin.

Photo by Getty.
At the = Victoria's Secret Fashion Show photo call in Paris in November 20``16, Hadid wears her hair side-parted in polished, tousled curls with a smoky cat eye and a nude pink glossy lip.

Photo by Getty.
Hadid poses at the Tommy Hilfiger Flagship store in London in February 2017 wearing her hair middle-parted in a sleek low pony with a subtle golden smoky eye and nude lip.

Getty.
Celebrating her Messika jewelry collaboration in September during Paris Fashion Week, Hadid sports a sleek high top knot with luminously radiant skin and silver smokey eye in September 2017.

Getty.
Supporting mother Yolanda Foster at the premiere of her new show Making A Model With Yolanda Hadid in January 2018, Hadid steps out in swept over side curls and an exaggerated cat eye.

