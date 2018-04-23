A Celebration of Gigi Hadid's Best Beauty Looks on Her 23rd Birthday

At 16 years old, Gigi Hadid steps into the limelight and returns as a Guess girl (where she modeled as an infant) at the People StyleWatch Denim Party, with a natural wave and subtle winged liner.
The green-eyed beauty steps out to celebrate at the W magazine X Guess party in January 2013 with a sleek bun and a fresh face.
Becoming an overnight sensation thanks to her Tom Ford campaign, Hadid rocks fresh blonde locks, a golden eyelid, and nude lip at the American Music Awards in November 2014.
Hadid rocks the "no makeup" look keeping her hair side-parted in soft curls at the God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards in New York in October 2014.
As the newest face of Maybelline, Hadid shows up in a sleek side pony, creamy skin and a dark smokey eye to celebrate the beauty brand’s 100th Year Anniversary in May 2015.
At the American Music Awards in November 2015, Hadid tucks away the long locks and steps out in a faux bob, natural face, and nude lip.
Rocking the ultimate Cali-girl look, Hadid glows at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2015 with sun-kissed skin, swept back hair, and a “barely there” makeup look.
Wearing her hair in naturally tousled waves with a playful cat eye and a nude lip, Hadid attends the Harper ICONS Party in September 2015.
Hadid wears her hair in a tousled up do with loose curls framing her face and sleek cat eye at the The Daily Front Row's 1st Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in January 2015.
Celebrating her 21st birthday in April 2016, the supermodel shows off her sultry side with a smokey brown eye and dark berry lip.
At the 2016 American Music Awards that November, Hadid wears her hair swept back in loose curls with a taupe smoky eye and a coral pink lip.
Hadid stuns in red as she hosts the iHeartRADIO Music Video Awards in June 2016, wearing a coral lip, soft shimmered eye, and a perfectly tousled long braid.
Hadid radiates at The Fashion Awards 2016 December in London with a sleek bun, a frosted silver smoky eye and luminous skin.
At the = Victoria's Secret Fashion Show photo call in Paris in November 20``16, Hadid wears her hair side-parted in polished, tousled curls with a smoky cat eye and a nude pink glossy lip.
Hadid poses at the Tommy Hilfiger Flagship store in London in February 2017 wearing her hair middle-parted in a sleek low pony with a subtle golden smoky eye and nude lip.
Celebrating her Messika jewelry collaboration in September during Paris Fashion Week, Hadid sports a sleek high top knot with luminously radiant skin and silver smokey eye in September 2017.
Supporting mother Yolanda Foster at the premiere of her new show Making A Model With Yolanda Hadid in January 2018, Hadid steps out in swept over side curls and an exaggerated cat eye.