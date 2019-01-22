Haute Couture

You May See Meghan Markle Wearing Latex Soon Enough, Thanks to Givenchy Couture

Some things go together hand-in-hand: peanut butter and jelly, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, couture dresses and princesses. But what happens if, instead of decadent lace and layers of chiffon, that couture dress is made of skintight latex? Enter Claire Waight Keller, who did just that at the Spring 2019 Givenchy Couture show, held in Paris on Tuesday afternoon, sending models with latex leggings, shirts, and capulets with an evening twist down the runway, making the case for unexpected formalwear. Yes, this is the same woman who designed Meghan Markle's wedding dress, so there were plenty of Duchess-appropriate pieces there, as well, including voluminous skirts made to accommodate a royal baby bump. But, hey, if Timothée Chalamet can wear a harness to the Golden Globes, who says a princess can't wear latex? Here, a closer look at Givenchy couture.
Credit
Model backstage at the Givenchy Haute Couture show.
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
Backstage at the Givenchy Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Tuesday, January 22nd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
