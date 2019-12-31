Happy New Year!

From Studio 54 to Madonna's House, a Look Back at the Most Glamorous New Year's Eve Parties of All Time

Before Times Square became the worst place to be on New Year's Eve, the city's high society spent the evening on the rooftop of the Waldorf Astoria or at Studio 54. So, before you ring in the new decade, take look back at these fabulous photos of Andy Warhol, Liza Minelli, and Diana Ross dancing the night away at the club, and celebrities like Meryl Streep and Robert Downey Jr. attending parties thrown by Grace Jones, Madonna, and more.
Image may contain: Party, Human, Person, Club, Night Club, and Night Life
Getty Images
1/20

1945

New Year's Eve in New York City.

Getty Images
2/20

1974

Married art dealers Louis and Susan Meisel host a New Years' Eve party in their oversize bathtub.

Getty Images
3/20

1969

Ultra Violet and Salvador Dali attend 20th Annual Le Bal Blance Russian New Year's Eve Celebration.

Getty Images
4/20

1979

Meryl Streep attends a New Years Eve Party at Harkness House in New York City.

Getty Images
5/20

1977

Andy Warhol and Barbara Allen attend the Studio 54 New Year's Eve Party.

Getty Images
6/20

1979

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall at the Harkness House in New York City.

Getty Images
7/20

1991

Robert Downey Jr. outside Madonna's New Year's Eve Party.

Getty Images
8/20

1977

Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg during Regine's New Year's Eve Party.

Getty Images
9/20

1988

Tina Turner in the sea on New Years Eve in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Getty Images
10/20

1955

Edgar Bergen and his wife, Frances at the Waldorf's Starlight Roof.

Getty Images
11/20

1979

Liza Minnelli and her husband Mark Gero attend a New Year's Eve Party.

Getty Images
12/20

1977

Bianca Jagger and Liza Minnelli attend Studio 54's New Year's Eve Party.

Getty Images
13/20

1977

Studio 54's New Year's Eve Party.

Getty Images
14/20

1988

John Stamos and Heather Locklear at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Getty Images
15/20

1978

Lionel Ritchie and Diana Ross attend the Studio 54 New Year's Eve party.

Getty Images
16/20

1978

Grace Jones performs at Studio 54 New Year's Eve Party.

Getty Images
17/20

1982

Elizabeth Taylor, Brooke Shields and Victor Luna during New Year's Eve at the Hilton Hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Getty Images
18/20

1982

Craig Denault and Morgan Fairchild during Regine's New Year's Eve Party.

Getty Images
19/20

1987

Keith Haring attends Grace Jones' New Year's Eve Concert.

Getty Images
20/20

1984

Arlene Dahl and Marc Rosen attend New Year's Eve Party at Regine's in New York City.

Keywords

Studio 54MadonnaNew Years Eve2017New Years