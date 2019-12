Before Times Square became the worst place to be on New Year's Eve, the city's high society spent the evening on the rooftop of the Waldorf Astoria or at Studio 54. So, before you ring in the new decade, take look back at these fabulous photos of Andy Warhol , Liza Minelli, and Diana Ross dancing the night away at the club, and celebrities like Meryl Streep and Robert Downey Jr. attending parties thrown by Grace Jones, Madonna, and more.