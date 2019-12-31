New Year's Eve in New York City.
Married art dealers Louis and Susan Meisel host a New Years' Eve party in their oversize bathtub.
Ultra Violet and Salvador Dali attend 20th Annual Le Bal Blance Russian New Year's Eve Celebration.
Meryl Streep attends a New Years Eve Party at Harkness House in New York City.
Andy Warhol and Barbara Allen attend the Studio 54 New Year's Eve Party.
Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall at the Harkness House in New York City.
Robert Downey Jr. outside Madonna's New Year's Eve Party.
Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg during Regine's New Year's Eve Party.
Tina Turner in the sea on New Years Eve in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Edgar Bergen and his wife, Frances at the Waldorf's Starlight Roof.
Liza Minnelli and her husband Mark Gero attend a New Year's Eve Party.
Bianca Jagger and Liza Minnelli attend Studio 54's New Year's Eve Party.
Studio 54's New Year's Eve Party.
John Stamos and Heather Locklear at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.
Lionel Ritchie and Diana Ross attend the Studio 54 New Year's Eve party.
Grace Jones performs at Studio 54 New Year's Eve Party.
Elizabeth Taylor, Brooke Shields and Victor Luna during New Year's Eve at the Hilton Hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Craig Denault and Morgan Fairchild during Regine's New Year's Eve Party.
Keith Haring attends Grace Jones' New Year's Eve Concert.
Arlene Dahl and Marc Rosen attend New Year's Eve Party at Regine's in New York City.