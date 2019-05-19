Style Evolution

Grace Jones's Most Iconic Looks Through the Years, From Studio 54 to Age 71

Born in Jamaica, the singer, supermodel, and actress Grace Jones moved with her family to New York as a teenager in the 1960s, and was quickly sucked into the social scene. By 18, she had a modeling contract with Wilhelmina and began working with designers such as Yves Saint Laurent in Paris and photographers like Helmut Newton, Guy Bourdin, and Hans Feurer, who fell for her androgynous style and bold features. In the late '70s, she also had a successful singing career, which eventually led her to Studio 54, where she would become the patron saint of both disco music and style. And 10 years later, she would land her first major acting role as a Bond girl in A View to a Kill alongside Roger Moore, proving that she really could do it all. Today, on her birthday, at the age of 71, she's still as bold and busy as ever, with electrifying runway walks and red carpet appearances that continue to raise the bar.
Grace Jones' 42nd birthday, 1990
Grace Jones' 42nd birthday, 1990

Naomi Campbell and Grace Jones celebrate Grace Jones' 42nd birthday in 1990 at the Stringfellow's Nightclub in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Nightclubbing tour, 1981

The iconic publicity poster for a stop on Grace Jones' 'Nightclubbing' record tour in France in 1981. She wears a wide-shoulder suit jacket. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Photo session, 1977

A young Grace Jones poses for a portrait in 1977 wearing a blonde wig, wire bracelets and dramatic cat eye makeup. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

New York City, 1989

Grace Jones wears a cutaway dress and black straw hat for a night out in New York City in 1989. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Studio 54, 1978

Grace Jones dances at the disco club Studio 54 in New York City in 1978 wearing a shimmering blue top and cape. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

"A View To A Kill" Promo, 1984.

Grace Jones poses for a James Bond "A View To A Kill" promotional poster wearing a leather jacket and leggings in 1984. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Studio Session, 1981

Grace Jones poses in a bright red hat, multi-colored bolero top, and gloves for a studio portrait session in 1981. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Amsterdam, 1981

Grace Jones performs live at The Carre Theatre in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1981 wearing a bustier top meant to look like a woman's chest. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

"A View to a Kill" party, 1985

Grace Jones attends the James Bond "A View to Kill" screening party in 1985 wearing a leather jacket, head scarf, and David Bowie-esque sunglasses. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Amsterdam, 1981

Grace Jones performs live at The Carre Theatre in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1981 wearing a full suit set and low heels. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Photo session, 1987

Grace Jones poses in knee-high red boots and a shimmering red top for a photo session in 1987 with Angelo Deligio. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Madonna's "Sex" book party, 1992

Grace Jones dances in a jumpsuit at the party for Madonna's book "Sex" in 1992 at Industria Superstudio in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

On stage, summer of 1989

Grace Jones performs on stage in a bustier, head piece, and billowing gown on stage in the summer of 1989. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Le Vie en Rose Restaurant, 1987

Grace Jones exits Le Vie en Rose Restaurant in New York City wearing a purple suit and matching fur coat and hat. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Circa 1993

Grace Jones, circa 1993. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

'Studio54' Premiere, 1988

Grace Jones attends the 'Studio54' Premiere in December, 1998 in Germany. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

New York City, 2003

Grace Jones wearing an outfit designed by Issey Miyake with a corset top to a party in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

New York City, 2003

Grace Jones during Armani Exchange Nightclub in the Sky Party at Hudson Studios on October 25, 2003 in New York, NY. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

New York Fashion Week, 2006

Grace Jones wears a full black Diesel outfit while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week Fall 2006 for a show at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Tennis Match, 2011

Grace Jones poses for photographers as she watches Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France play against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in their semi-final singles match on day seven of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London on November 26, 2011. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Performing in London, 2013

Grace Jones performs on stage at the launch of the Vogue Pop Up Club as part of Westfield London's 5th birthday celebrations at Westfield on October 30, 2013 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

London, 2013

Grace Jones attends Isabella Blow: Fashion Galore! at Somerset House on November 19, 2013 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Paris Book Launch, 2016

Grace Jones attends "Je n'ecrirai Jamais Mes Memoires" - Grace Jones Biography : Launch Party Hosted By Editions Seguier At Les Bains Paris on March 18, 2016 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Toronto International Film Festival, 2017

Grace Jones attends the 'Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Tommy Hilfiger Runway, 2019

Grace Jones walks the runway during the Tommy Hilfiger TOMMYNOW Spring 2019 : TommyXZendaya Premieres at Theatre des Champs-Elysees on March 02, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

