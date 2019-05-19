Grace Jones's Most Iconic Looks Through the Years, From Studio 54 to Age 71

Naomi Campbell and Grace Jones celebrate Grace Jones' 42nd birthday in 1990 at the Stringfellow's Nightclub in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
The iconic publicity poster for a stop on Grace Jones' 'Nightclubbing' record tour in France in 1981. She wears a wide-shoulder suit jacket. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A young Grace Jones poses for a portrait in 1977 wearing a blonde wig, wire bracelets and dramatic cat eye makeup. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones wears a cutaway dress and black straw hat for a night out in New York City in 1989. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones dances at the disco club Studio 54 in New York City in 1978 wearing a shimmering blue top and cape. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones poses for a James Bond "A View To A Kill" promotional poster wearing a leather jacket and leggings in 1984. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones poses in a bright red hat, multi-colored bolero top, and gloves for a studio portrait session in 1981. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones performs live at The Carre Theatre in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1981 wearing a bustier top meant to look like a woman's chest. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones attends the James Bond "A View to Kill" screening party in 1985 wearing a leather jacket, head scarf, and David Bowie-esque sunglasses. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones performs live at The Carre Theatre in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1981 wearing a full suit set and low heels. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones poses in knee-high red boots and a shimmering red top for a photo session in 1987 with Angelo Deligio. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones dances in a jumpsuit at the party for Madonna's book "Sex" in 1992 at Industria Superstudio in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones performs on stage in a bustier, head piece, and billowing gown on stage in the summer of 1989. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones exits Le Vie en Rose Restaurant in New York City wearing a purple suit and matching fur coat and hat. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones, circa 1993. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones attends the 'Studio54' Premiere in December, 1998 in Germany. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones wearing an outfit designed by Issey Miyake with a corset top to a party in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones during Armani Exchange Nightclub in the Sky Party at Hudson Studios on October 25, 2003 in New York, NY. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones wears a full black Diesel outfit while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week Fall 2006 for a show at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones poses for photographers as she watches Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France play against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in their semi-final singles match on day seven of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London on November 26, 2011. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones performs on stage at the launch of the Vogue Pop Up Club as part of Westfield London's 5th birthday celebrations at Westfield on October 30, 2013 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones attends Isabella Blow: Fashion Galore! at Somerset House on November 19, 2013 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones attends "Je n'ecrirai Jamais Mes Memoires" - Grace Jones Biography : Launch Party Hosted By Editions Seguier At Les Bains Paris on March 18, 2016 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones attends the 'Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Jones walks the runway during the Tommy Hilfiger TOMMYNOW Spring 2019 : TommyXZendaya Premieres at Theatre des Champs-Elysees on March 02, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.