Grammys 2019

Grammys 2019 Best Dressed: See Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello and More on the Red Carpet

The Grammy Awards are more than just the biggest popularity contest in the music industry. It's an evening fit for the nominated musicians to take their spheres of influence a step further and flex with their fashion choices. This year, however, most celebrities shied away from taking a risk with their style, staying firmly in their respective lanes, but leaning into a classic look isn't always a bad idea. Take it from Camila Cabello who looked polished in Armani, or Kacey Musgraves, who played it safe in Valentino. Here, a closer look at what Miley Cyrus, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more wore on the red carpet of the 2019 Grammys.
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Camila Cabello attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/Getty Images/WireImage)

Host Alicia Keys attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Nina Dobrev attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Miley Cyrus attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Jorja Smith attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Kacey Musgraves attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

St. Vincent attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga wears Celine by Hedi Slimane at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

