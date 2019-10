It’s easy to forget, but one doesn't necessarily need to rack up millions and millions of followers to reach the status of bonafide cultural powerhouse. After all, where would we be without the fierce, bold, one-of-a-kind women who have inspired us for generations—well before, of course, the advent of Instagram in 2010? Sure, some septuagenarians—Barbra Streisand and Marisa Berenson among them—have benevolently graced the app with their presence. But unlike many of the rest of us, none of them remotely need it to thrive; for dames like Joan Collins and Emma Thompson, it's tantamount to sacrilege to suggest as much. Fortunately, legends like the 104-year-old artist Carmen Herrera and the 81-year-old philanthropist, art-world heavyweight, and so-called "last good rich person" Agnes Gund are still far from slowing down. Here, a visual appreciation of all of the above, plus Martha Stewart Isabella Rossellini , and more grandes dames who've appeared in W over the years.