W Flashback: A Visual Appreciation of Today's Legendary Grandes Dames

It’s easy to forget, but one doesn't necessarily need to rack up millions and millions of followers to reach the status of bonafide cultural powerhouse. After all, where would we be without the fierce, bold, one-of-a-kind women who have inspired us for generations—well before, of course, the advent of Instagram in 2010? Sure, some septuagenarians—Barbra Streisand and Marisa Berenson among them—have benevolently graced the app with their presence. But unlike many of the rest of us, none of them remotely need it to thrive; for dames like Joan Collins and Emma Thompson, it's tantamount to sacrilege to suggest as much. Fortunately, legends like the 104-year-old artist Carmen Herrera and the 81-year-old philanthropist, art-world heavyweight, and so-called "last good rich person" Agnes Gund are still far from slowing down. Here, a visual appreciation of all of the above, plus Martha Stewart, Isabella Rossellini, and more grandes dames who've appeared in W over the years.
Joan Collins
Angelo Pennetta
Joan Collins photographed by Angelo Pennetta for W Magazine, September 2018.

Tim Walker
Isabella Rossellini photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, July 2019.

Steven Meisel
Jane Fonda photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, June 2015.

Inez and Vinoodh
Iman photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, October 2015.

Roe Ethridge
Agnes Gund photographed by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, January 2009.

Photo by Maciek Kobielski, Styled by Nora Milch; Hair by Megan O’Connor; Make-Up by Daisy Schwartzberg Toye
Martha Stewart photographed by Maciek Kobielski for W Magazine, November 2017.

Michael Thompson
Meryl Streep photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, May 2006.

Juergen Teller
Oprah Winfrey photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.

Hugues Laurent
Marisa Berenson photographed by Hugues Laurent for W Magazine, May 2014.

Tim Walker
Anna Piaggi photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, November 2012.

Mario Sorrenti
Faye Wattleton photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2017.

Steven Meisel
Barbra Streisand photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, December 2016.

Mario Sorrenti
Lauren Hutton photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2017.

Juergen Teller
Emma Thompson photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.

Nick Knight
Daphne Guinness photographed by Nick Knight for W Magazine, September 2011.

Mario Sorrenti
Shirley MacLaine photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2017.

Steven Klein
Jessica Lange photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, September 2014.

