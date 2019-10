What makes a 20-something iconic in the digital world? Their Instagram, of course. Supermodels, from Gigi and Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, have all built an audience on the platform, rendering them some of the most influential figures on the planet. Contemporary culture is bolstered by the next generation of icons who yield a massive following on social media. Just ask Rowan Blanchard, or Zendaya, or even Cardi B —all of whom have used their Instagram accounts to spread a message that sticks with you, even after you've closed out of all of your apps. Swipe through to see their standout moments in W.