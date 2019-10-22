W Flashback

W Flashback: Supermodels in The Age of Influence

What makes a 20-something iconic in the digital world? Their Instagram, of course. Supermodels, from Gigi and Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, have all built an audience on the platform, rendering them some of the most influential figures on the planet. Contemporary culture is bolstered by the next generation of icons who yield a massive following on social media. Just ask Rowan Blanchard, or Zendaya, or even Cardi B—all of whom have used their Instagram accounts to spread a message that sticks with you, even after you've closed out of all of your apps. Swipe through to see their standout moments in W.
Gigi Hadid
Steven Meisel
Gigi Hadid photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, September 2015.

Venetia Scott
Bella Hadid photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, October 2016.

Petra Collins
Self portrait of Petra Collins for W Magazine, October 2015.

Mert and Marcus
Cara Delevingne photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2013.

Mert and Marcus
Jordan Barrett photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2015.

Mert and Marcus
Emily Ratajkowski photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, August 2015.

Mert and Marcus
Miranda Kerr photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2014.

Tim Walker
Adwoa Aboah photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, July 2019.

Campbell Addy
Rowan Blanchard photographed by Campbell Addy for W Magazine, Februrary 2018.

Theo Sion
Karlie Kloss photographed by Theo Sion for W Magazine, May 2018.

Colin Dodgson
Hailey Bieber photographed by Colin Dodgson for W Magazine, May 2019.

Alasdair McLellan
Stella Maxwell photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, February 2017.

Mickalene Thomas
Cardi B photographed by Mickalene Thomas for W Magazine, August 2018.

Willy Vanderperre
Zendaya photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, April 2016.

Mark Seliger
Kim Kardashian photographed by Mark Seliger for W Magazine, November 2010.

Alex Hodor-Lee
Paloma Elsesser photographed by Alex Hodor-Lee for W Magazine, September 2017.

Inez and Vinoodh
Adriana Lima photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, March 2016.

Mert and Marcus
Kendall Jenner photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2014.

Willy Vanderperre
Willow Smith photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, April 2016.

Mert and Marcus
Barbara Palvin photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, August 2015.

Ethan James Green
Duckie Thot photographed by Ethan James Green for W Magazine, November 2017.

