NYFW

Go Inside Gucci's Dazzling NYFW Sendoff

Leave it to Gucci to close out New York Fashion Week with a bang. The next wave of Gucci muses—including 20-year-old Lindsey Jordan from Snail Mail and bad boy playwright Jeremy O. Harris—were among the many glam guests at the label's partnership party with Saks on the final night of NYFW. There was also a DJ set from Mark Ronson, a performance by Questlove, and an appearance from Diplo at downtown burlesque club The Box, in celebration of Gucci's collaboration with the department store. Take a peek inside the dazzling downtown soirée with exclusive polaroids taken for W, here.
Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party
Sabrina Santiago
Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

Guests attend the Gucci x Sak's party at The Box in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th 2019. Photographs courtesy of Sabrina Santiago.

