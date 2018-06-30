Gwen Stefani's Best Onstage Style Moments Prove She Hasn't Aged a Day

Gwen Stefani's style, both on stage and the street, has always been unlike any other pop star's. Maybe because she never set out to be a pop star in the first place. She was just a SoCal girl studying art at college when she became the lead singer of her older brother's ska band No Doubt. A few years later, Stefani and her bandmates were all over MTV and the radio with their massive hit "Don't Speak." Eventually a solo career came calling, and Stefani expanded her fanbase and sartorial inclinations. Yet, through it all, aside from a cutesy costume here and there, you can't help but imagine wanting to rob Stefani's tour wardrobe for your own actual day-to-day life. From luxe evening gowns to crop tops to the recurring theme of Anaheim ska scene-appropriate plaid bondage pants, she's certainly found her niche. As Stefani kicks off "Just a Girl," her career-spanning Las Vegas residency this weekend at the Zappos Theater, here's a look back at some of her best on stage style moment. You might notice that over the past 20 years, she's barely seemed to have aged a day.
Gwen Stefani performs from her holiday album on December 19, 2017 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani performs on stage for 'The Unveiling Of Gear Fit2 And Gear IconX At Samsung 837' outside the Samsung Experience Store in Meat Packing district on June 02, 2016 in New York, NY. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs on stage during day 5 of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 1, 2015 in New Orleans, United States. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the 25th Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 14, 2014 in Inglewood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the KROQ Acoustic Xmas show at Gibson Amphitheatre on December 9, 2012 in Universal City, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs in support of the bands' Summer Tour 2009 at the Sleep Train Pavilion on July 21, 2009 in Concord, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani performs live at The Sound Advice Amphitheatre on May 9, 2007 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani performs "Wind It Up" at the 2006 American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium November 21, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani performs onstage during Z100's Zootopia 2005 at the Continental Airlines Arena on May 22, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani performs on stage during the 25th Anniversary BRIT Awards 2005 at Earl's Court February 9, 2005 in London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt opens the 32nd Annual American Music Awards performing her single "What You Waiting For" on stage at the Shrine Auditorium November 14, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani, performs at the taping of the 5th Annual "A Home for the Holidays" at Ren Mar Studios on November 15, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani performs during a sold-out show at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino March 30, 2002 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the My VH-1 Music Awards 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani performs on stage during the13th Annual MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute at the Marriott Marquis February 21, 2003 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stephani, singer of the No Doubt group at the Seat Beach rock festival in Ostende, Belgium on July 07, 2002. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

No Doubt's Gwen Stefani performs live on the second night of the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at the Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles, Ca. Dcember 17th, 2000. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani performing on 'MTV 2 Large' on New Year's Eve in MTV's Times Square studios, December 31st, 1999. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt during No Doubt in Concert at Atlas Supper Club in Anaheim, California, United States on November 13th, 1997. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs Live 105's BFD 1996 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 14, 1996 in Mountain View, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

