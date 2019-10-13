Kim Kardashian in her vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler gown is a good Halloween costume for those on a budget, considering there is much less fabric to work with up top.
For those wanting to dress like Lover-era Taylor Swift, this is the one.
Anyone can wear Billy Porter's tuxedo dress from the 2019 Oscars red carpet. Anyone.
Dressing as Billie Eilish wearing a Powerpuff Girls ensemble is like wearing a Halloween costume that truly bridges the Millennial-Gen Z divide.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are a fairly easy red carpet couples costume—just make sure you have a pokeball in hand to really sell it.
Janelle Monae's Picasso-inspired, all-seeing eye 2019 Met Gala look was designed by Christian Siriano and one of the few to nail the "camp" theme, making it a perfect glam Halloween costume.
Another one to nail the theme at the 2019 Met Gala was its co-host, Lady Gaga. This gown is just one of many ensembles she wore before making her way to the end of the pink carpet, and isn't that hard to replicate for Halloween. (Men in suits and umbrellas optional, of course.)
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid were double trouble on the VMA red carpet. This is an easy monochromatic costume to do with your best friend (or your sister).
Of course, if you really want to nail this Halloween look, you need to be extremely detailed with a true-to-size replica of your entire head, and carry it around like a purse, the way Jared Leto did at the Met Gala this year.
Forget dressing up as Danaerys Targaryen, that's not the Game of Thrones Halloween costume that will set you apart from the crowd. Gwendoline Christie's saintly Emmys red carpet look, on the other hand, is exactly what you should be aiming for instead.
There are many iterations of Timothée Chalamet that one could dress up as for Halloween, but Timmée in this Haider Ackermann space suit at the Venice Film Festival is undoubtedly the most chic.
A Halloween costume for when you want to dress up as J.Lo, but stand out from everyone else in the iconic green Versace dress.
Kendall Jenner in her latex turtleneck and floral Richard Quinn gown is a Halloween costume that's just goth enough for this year.
If you want to go the meme costume route, you can dress up as Gwyneth Paltrow slowly walking across the stage in her vintage Valentino gown at the Emmys.