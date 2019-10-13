Halloween

Halloween Costume Inspiration, Courtesy of the Red Carpet Red carpet fashion has been pretty wild lately—wild enough, in fact, to provide some stellar Halloween costume ideas. In fact, there were entire events that seemed to exist for the sole purpose of providing costume inspiration—like the Met Gala, for example, which had a camp theme this year. These step-and-repeat-worthy get-ups are just the thing for those times when you want to dress up as a celebrity, but not necessarily as their most obvious iteration. And some of them look chic enough to wear all year, or at least to another formal event. Here, find 14 red carpet lewks to inspire your trick-or-treat ensemble.