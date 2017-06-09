View as Slideshow

20 Hands-Free Summer Bags That You Can Wear Anywhere

Fanny packs, waist bags, belt bags, bum bags – call them what you will, but the fanny packs of yore have gotten a major makeover courtesy of 2017's hottest brands, including Gucci, Prada, and Stella McCartney. And today's iteration of the fanny pack isn't clunky or made out of nylon, but rather slim, chic and luxe. And they've received major endorsements, from celebrities as varied as Sarah Jessica Parker and Kendall Jenner. So whether you wear them with jeans, with the belt worn through the belt loops, or wear it close to your chest, like as seen on the Louis Vuitton runway earlier this year, where models debuted the new collaboration with Supreme, fanny packs have proven themselves to be a versatile, hands-free option for summer. Here, 20 great options to buy now.
Prada trunk belt bag with removable shoulder strap, $1,660, <a href="http://www.bergdorfgoodman.com/Prada-Leather-Cahier-Trunk-Belt-Bag-belt-bag/prod129580246___/p.prod?icid=&amp;searchType=MAIN&amp;rte=%252Fsearch.jsp%253FN%253D0%2526Ntt%253Dbelt%252Bbag%2526_requestid%253D52478&amp;eItemId=prod129580246&amp;cmCat=search">bergdorfgoodman.com</a>
Prada trunk belt bag with removable shoulder strap, $1,660, bergdorfgoodman.com

Gucci GG Marmont black chevron leather belt bag, $1,050, Gucci.com

Vintage Chanel black lamb leather oval flap waist bag from the 1980s, $1,082, 1stdibs.com

Alexander Wang runway mini fanny pack in black calf leather  with rhodium hardware and removable and adjustable belt, $297, alexanderwang.com

Miu Miu red goat leather and soft calf leather flap closure belt bag with removable shoulder strap, $1,230, miumiu.com

Newbark python embossed calf leather belt bag with nickel hardware, $495, newbark.com

Off-White single pouch hip belt bag in red, $381, needsupply.com

Theory black leather belt bag, $165, theory.com

Vintage Louis Vuitton belt bag, $798, whatgoesaroundnyc.com

Stella McCartney faux-leather trio belt bag, $1,210, bergdorfgoodman.com

Hayward belt bag with rounded flap and magnetic closure in smooth leather with adjustable strap, $850, haywardluxury.com

Maison Margiela black leather belt pouch with signature white stitching at face, $995, ssense.com

See by Chloé Polly mini leather cross-body bag, $295, matchesfashion.com

Building Block fanny pack in black leather with wraparound side-zip and adjustable belt, $395, shopbop.com

Supreme leather cowhide waist bag, price upon request, supreme.com

Clare V. black tile croco fanny pack in supple Italian nappa cowhide, $289, clarev.com

Vere Verto convertible shoulder bag and fanny pack, designed in Spain, $276, roztayger.com

Vintage YSL leopard ponyhair belt bag, $1,900, vestiairecollective.com

Y-3 black neoprene belt bag with concealed zip closure and adjustable waist strap, $220, barneys.com

Rebecca Minkoff leash clip-lock brown leather belt bag, $98, nordstrom.com

