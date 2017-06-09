20 Hands-Free Summer Bags That You Can Wear Anywhere

Prada trunk belt bag with removable shoulder strap, $1,660, bergdorfgoodman.com
Gucci GG Marmont black chevron leather belt bag, $1,050, Gucci.com
Vintage Chanel black lamb leather oval flap waist bag from the 1980s, $1,082, 1stdibs.com
Alexander Wang runway mini fanny pack in black calf leather with rhodium hardware and removable and adjustable belt, $297, alexanderwang.com
Miu Miu red goat leather and soft calf leather flap closure belt bag with removable shoulder strap, $1,230, miumiu.com
Newbark python embossed calf leather belt bag with nickel hardware, $495, newbark.com
Off-White single pouch hip belt bag in red, $381, needsupply.com
Theory black leather belt bag, $165, theory.com
Vintage Louis Vuitton belt bag, $798, whatgoesaroundnyc.com
Stella McCartney faux-leather trio belt bag, $1,210, bergdorfgoodman.com
Hayward belt bag with rounded flap and magnetic closure in smooth leather with adjustable strap, $850, haywardluxury.com
Maison Margiela black leather belt pouch with signature white stitching at face, $995, ssense.com
See by Chloé Polly mini leather cross-body bag, $295, matchesfashion.com
Building Block fanny pack in black leather with wraparound side-zip and adjustable belt, $395, shopbop.com
Supreme leather cowhide waist bag, price upon request, supreme.com
Clare V. black tile croco fanny pack in supple Italian nappa cowhide, $289, clarev.com
Vere Verto convertible shoulder bag and fanny pack, designed in Spain, $276, roztayger.com
Vintage YSL leopard ponyhair belt bag, $1,900, vestiairecollective.com
Y-3 black neoprene belt bag with concealed zip closure and adjustable waist strap, $220, barneys.com
Rebecca Minkoff leash clip-lock brown leather belt bag, $98, nordstrom.com