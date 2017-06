20 Hands-Free Summer Bags That You Can Wear Anywhere

Fanny packs, waist bags, belt bags, bum bags – call them what you will, but the fanny packs of yore have gotten a major makeover courtesy of 2017's hottest brands, including Gucci, Prada, and Stella McCartney. And today's iteration of the fanny pack isn't clunky or made out of nylon, but rather slim, chic and luxe. And they've received major endorsements , from celebrities as varied as Sarah Jessica Parker and Kendall Jenner. So whether you wear them with jeans, with the belt worn through the belt loops, or wear it close to your chest, like as seen on the Louis Vuitton runway earlier this year, where models debuted the new collaboration with Supreme, fanny packs have proven themselves to be a versatile, hands-free option for summer. Here, 20 great options to buy now.