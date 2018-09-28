PFW

Inside the New Celine, Where Hedi Slimane Gave Us Exactly What We Expected

There was one question that's lingered on everyone's mind since fashion month started: What will Hedi Slimane's debut at Celine look like? It was, after all, an unexpected appointment: fashion's grunge maven takes the helm at the holy grail of minimalist fashion, worshipped by women all over. How exactly was that going to turn out? Well, kind of exactly how you would imagine Hedi Slimane at Celine to look like. Gone were billowing, easy silhouettes, tailored separates, and quirky, mismatched shows; in their place, Slimane staples like tiny mini-dresses, motorcycle jackets, and skinny pants. And, of course, black. Lots and lots of black, the only reprieve found in a single red sequin dress and a few metallics thrown in for good measure. As they say, the times, they are a changin'. Here, go inside Slimane's Celine debut.
On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Celine SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 28th, 2018. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W Magazine.

Keywords

Paris Fashion WeekCelineHedi Slimane