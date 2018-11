There are only a few celebrities that have everyone waiting to see what their Halloween costumes will be, and Heidi Klum is at the top of that list. Klum's costumes are not just mere costumes, either. Whether she's dressed as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video, or even the iconic green ogre we all know and love named Shrek, the model undergoes a complete physical change whenever she can in order to go all out with her Halloween looks with prosthetics, makeup, and props. Everyone wonders how Klum will top last year's look, but somehow she always delivers. Sometimes she shows up to her own annual party, and is totally unrecognizable by the cavalcade of famous guests. Here, a look back at her wildest, wackiest, and weirdest Halloween costumes over the years.