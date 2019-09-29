Meet the Redheads Who Helmut Lang Street-Cast for Its Latest Campaign

Marijana, 14, student/karate enthusiast from Frankfurt, Germany. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.
Dorian, 12, student from Stuttgart, Germany. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.
Twins Julia and Roos, 16, students/artists from Almere, Netherlands. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.
Wilco, 38, truck driver from the Hague, Netherlands. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.
Siblings Martin (29, soldier), Laura (19, gardener), and Thomas (24, mechanic), from Düsseldorf, Germany. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.
Tyler, 13, student/actor from Eugene, Oregon. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.
Antje "Foxy," 39, sales area manager from Idar Oberstein, Germany. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.
Brad, 65, therapist from San Mateo, California. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.
Nic, 12, student/basketball player from Germany. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.
Leonie, 13, student/dancer from Tilburg, Netherlands. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.
Friends Sigrid (55, insurance advisor) and Annet (50, painter) from Hannover, Germany. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.
