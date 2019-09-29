Eye Candy

Meet the Redheads Who Helmut Lang Street-Cast for Its Latest Campaign

Each year, thousands of people gather to paint Tilburg, a city in the Netherlands, red. But not everyone who attends Redhead Days, the biggest redhead festival in the world, is a redhead: Among the attendees at the fest's 14th edition this past August were also some scouts from Helmut Lang, who set about casting the best and brightest among the crowds to model the label's fall/winter 2019 collection, which just so happened to match their hair. With the help of everyone from everyone from Wilco, a 38-year-old truck driver who lives in the Hague, to Tyler, a 13-year-old student and actor who made the trek to the Netherlands from Eugene, Oregon, they put together a short film that Helmut Lang turned into a miniature campaign. "When you see someone with red hair, you feel connected, and you know you have experienced the same things," one street-cast model says. Get to know them all, here.
Marijana, 14, student/karate enthusiast from Frankfurt, Germany. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.

Dorian, 12, student from Stuttgart, Germany. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.

Twins Julia and Roos, 16, students/artists from Almere, Netherlands. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.

Wilco, 38, truck driver from the Hague, Netherlands. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.

Siblings Martin (29, soldier), Laura (19, gardener), and Thomas (24, mechanic), from Düsseldorf, Germany. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.

Tyler, 13, student/actor from Eugene, Oregon. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.

Antje "Foxy," 39, sales area manager from Idar Oberstein, Germany. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.

Brad, 65, therapist from San Mateo, California. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.

Nic, 12, student/basketball player from Germany. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.

Leonie, 13, student/dancer from Tilburg, Netherlands. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.

Friends Sigrid (55, insurance advisor) and Annet (50, painter) from Hannover, Germany. Featured in Helmut Lang's short film Redheads, shot on location at the 2019 Redhead Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands by Alex Leese.

