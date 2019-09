Meet the Redheads Who Helmut Lang Street-Cast for Its Latest Campaign

Each year, thousands of people gather to paint Tilburg, a city in the Netherlands, red. But not everyone who attends Redhead Days, the biggest redhead festival in the world, is a redhead: Among the attendees at the fest's 14th edition this past August were also some scouts from Helmut Lang , who set about casting the best and brightest among the crowds to model the label's fall/winter 2019 collection, which just so happened to match their hair. With the help of everyone from everyone from Wilco, a 38-year-old truck driver who lives in the Hague, to Tyler, a 13-year-old student and actor who made the trek to the Netherlands from Eugene, Oregon, they put together a short film that Helmut Lang turned into a miniature campaign. "When you see someone with red hair, you feel connected, and you know you have experienced the same things," one street-cast model says. Get to know them all, here.