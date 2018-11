30 Playful Holiday Gift Ideas For the Kids in Your Life

Finding the perfect gift for the little ones in your life is always one of the highlights of the holiday season. This year, with many specialty retailers offering chic toys for toddlers, there are a plethora of options to choose from, whether you are shopping for an aspiring illustrator, jeweler, or race car driver. A first bike is a perfect gift idea for those children who are ready for an adventure, particularly those from Banwood. Keep your little one cozy with a mini-sized Burberry toggle coat, or wrapped up in an Everlane cashmere sweater that matches mom's. If this holiday season means baby will be taking his first trip on a plane, cuddle up in an exclusive travel set from House in the Clouds. The alpaca set features a matching sweater , pants, and blanket, created by a fashion-world veteran from the most exquisite fabric. Don't forget to nab the children's book of the season, Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes, or a pack of pencils so your favorite child can begin writing a book of her own. Scroll through for the 30 best holiday gift ideas for children, here. Just starting your holiday shopping? Check out all of W’s ultimate gift guides for endless inspiration.