30 Playful Holiday Gift Ideas For the Kids in Your Life

Milkbarn newborn keepsake set is made with GOTS certified organic cotton and includes one organic cotton muslin swaddle blanket, one organic cotton muslin newborn gown, and one organic cotton muslin newborn hat.
Buy now: Milkbarn set, $64, amazon.com.
Mr. Boddington’s Studio set of color pencils for all occasions offer up playful sayings like ‘For Keep Out Signs’ and ‘For Writing Upside Down.'
Buy now: Mr. Boddington’s Studio $7, maisonette.com.
For bath time, The White Company has a sweet hooded towel in 100% cotton with a cute mother and baby elephant motif embroidered on the triangle hood.
Buy now: The White Company towel, $35, thewhitecompany.com.
Former editor and Instagram star Eva Chen has launched her first children's book, undoubtedly inspired by her adventures as a mom of two. One day the heroine Juno's shoes go missing, but she discovers a magical room of shoes which helps her travel through time and space. An uplifting story that makes a great holiday gift for girls everywhere.
Buy now: Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes, $12, amazon.com.
Banwood balance bike featues a navy polished steel frame and brown faux leather with adjustable seat and handle bars for a chic way to cruise around town.
Buy now: Banwood bike, $315, barneys.com.
Nailmatic nail polish made in France specifically for your little one, comes off with warm soapy water and does not stain, a great gift idea for small kids.
Buy now: Nailmatic polish, $26, nordstrom.com.
Everlane’s mini cashmere crew-neck sweater is a toddler-sized version of the brand’s classic crew, made from soft Mongolian cashmere for lightness and warmth.
Buy now: Everlane sweater, $68, everlane.com.
Leave it to Ferragamo to interpret their iconic rainbow shoe in a fun kid-friendly interpretation. These fuzzy rainbow boots will keep your little one warm this winter while still making quite the fashion statement.
Buy now: Salvatore Ferragamo boots, $534, ferragamo.com.
Monopoly’s The Classic Edition is the perfect gift idea for hours of fun and competition with the whole family, without a screen.
Buy now: Monopoly game, $22, amazon.com.
Burberry kids' wool duffle coat in camel with check print lining comes complete with a large hood for extra warmth.
Buy now: Burberry coat, $550, bloomingdales.com.
Playforever Clyde race car in navy and white is a great gift idea for the future car aficionado.
Buy now: Playforever car, $48, amazon.com.
Serena & Lily giraffe and hippo faux leather weighted bookends in brown are a great way to keep your child’s book shelf organized and clutter-free.
Buy now: Serena & Lily bookends, $68 each, serenaandlily.com.
Only the softest of fabrics should touch a baby's skin. Garbo & Friends Ollie blanket made from 100% Portuguese cotton in teal with a classic geometrical pattern, and make a perfect gift for an expectant mother or young child.
Buy now: Garbo & Friends Ollie blanket, $74, orchardmile.com.
We can't promise that this life-size plush toy will quell the asks for a puppy come Chirstmas, but you can try.
Buy now: Patrick the Pup, $199, saks.com.
Erbaviva's luxurious and light lotion is carefully crafted with natural emulsifiers and organic oils to moisturize sensitive skin on babies.
Buy now: Erbaviva baby lotion, $18, lordandtaylor.com.
Kid Made Modern jewelry making set has over 850 beads and other jewelry components for your crafty fashion-loving kid. Let their imagination run wild.
Buy now: Kid Made Modern jewelry kit, $25, amazon.com.
Only because this hat is so sweet will we recommend kids to join in on the logo-mania trend. Embroidered hearts make this beret extra special.
Buy now: Fendi hat, $162, luisaviaroma.
Designed by Hanns-Peter Krafft, Maze’s lamb is crafted with beechwood and white sheepskin, and makes for a playful gift idea for the animal-loving child in your life.
Buy now: Maze lamb, $695, exclusive to barneys.com.
Now they can be just like their parents. Miniware bamboo fork and spoon set feature a modern and simple design and are biodegradable and dishwasher safe.
Buy now: Miniware set, $14, amazon.com.
Hazel Village Ella Toad made of green organic cotton jersey and stuffed with washable polyfill comes wearing an organic cotton romper in a print designed by Winter Water Factory.
Buy now: Ella Toad, $56, Maisonette.com.
House in the Clouds baby travel set features a sweater, pants, and blanket. Perfect for wrapping up tight during baby's first flight.
Buy now: House in the Clouds Travel Set, $825, houseintheclouds.com.
This may perhaps be the most charming sweater for children of the holiday season. Gucci's red, white, and blue lurex sweater, featuring a baby fawn, is sure to please.
Buy now: Gucci sweater, $445, gucci.com.
Tiffany & Co. teddy bear and building block three-set in bone china with whimsical motifs that will be cherished for years to come.
Buy now: Tiffany & Co. china set, $175, tiffany.com.
Coral & Tusk alphabet quilt made of 100% linen is playfully embroidered with all your child’s favorite animals, and makes for an elegant addition to the nursery room.
Buy now: Coral & Tusk quilt, $450, coralandtusk.com.
La Coqueta Domingo baby romper suit made in 100% cotton blue and white herringbone fabric with button fastenings at the front and snaps at the bottom.
Buy now: La Coqueta romper, $56, lacoqueta.com.
The crib should never be an overlooked design item. The Jenny Walker Normandy crib features solid walnut craftsmanship and stainless steel hardware with clean lines for a contemporary look.
Buy now: Jenny Walker Normandy crib, $3,760, thetot.com.
Baby's first shoes. Lex & Liv Hugh leather moccasins are made from 100% non-toxic vegetable tanned leather and packaged in an elegant handmade cotton drawstring bag.
Buy now: $90, thetot.com.
Marni viscose and cotton jersey printed wrap skirt with pleat detail for the fashion-savvy little girl who loves color and print.
Buy now: Marni skirt $161, melijoe.com.
Maison Deux iconic Moon Rocker is handcrafted from solid French oak wood in Holland, and makes for a charming addition to baby's new home.
Buy now: Maison Deux rocker, $575, thetot.com.
Keep the kids in your life snug as a bug in a rug in these Makie 100% baby alpaca neck scarves, made in Peru. A great gift idea to help keep them warm during the bitter cold winter days.
Buy now: Makie scarves, $48 each, makieclothier.com.
W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.