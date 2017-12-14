Stocking Stuffers

Honey-Based Beauty Products Are the Ultimate Stocking Stuffers

If you're looking for something fun and unique to put in a stocking this year, look no further. Honey-based beauty products are everywhere these days, and they each have unique benefits--they can prevent wrinkles, fight bacteria, and have healing properties--so there's something for everyone. (As a bonus, they smell pretty great, too!) So, in lieu of gifting charcoal face masks this holiday season, throw some honey salves and scrubs in the stockings instead. Here, 7 buzz-worthy favorites.
The limited-edition mask boasts the soothing benefits of honey, making Tata Harper's much-loved mask-meets-peel even better.

Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask, $65,capbeauty.com

This body polish leaves limbs hydrated and refreshed.

Kiehl's Soy Milk & Honey Body Polish, $30, nordstrom.com

This eye serum has ingredients like honey, royal jelly and propolis and is designed to lift lids and undereyes.

Valmont Serum Majestueux Vos Yeux High Potency Eye Lifting Serum, $390, saksfifthavenue.com

Honey's germ-fending properties give this purse-friendly salve a surprising boost.

Farmacy Honey Savior All-in-One Skin Repair Salve with Echinacea GreenEnvy Honey, $34, sephora.com

The black bee honey and royal jelly fight wrinkles while boosting firmness, without fillers.

Guerlain Abeille Royale Honey Smile Lift Lip & Contour Sculpting Treatment, $82, neimanmarcus.com

This 2-in-1 product is both a makeup remover and a cleanser.

Lancôme Miel-en-Mousse Foaming Cleansing Makeup Remover, $40, macys.com

This soft and sweet scent makes a bubble bath a decadent experience.

Jo Malone London Nectarine Blossom & Honey Bath Oil, $65, bloomingdales.com

