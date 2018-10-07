15 Ways to Style A Simple Blazer This Fall

Paris Fashion Week made it official: this season, the blazer was the go-to accessory outside of all the best shows in Europe. Forget about toting around an 'It' bag, or wearing the designer-of-the-moment; it was all about layering up with an easy blazer. While some packed a punch with a bold hue like tomato red or emerald green, others opted for more neutral tones. Checkered and plaid blazers were everywhere, and some street style stars took the menswear trend even further by coordinating blazers with their significant others. Other show-goers opted for a more feminine approach, with blazers being worn over skirts of all lengths, from minis to ankle lengths. Though there were many street style looks that are currently inspiring what we plan to wear for fall, check out the below guide to wearing the key item for fall.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
