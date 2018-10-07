15 Ways to Style A Simple Blazer This Fall

Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Blazers spotted on the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week SS19. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.