As Paris Fashion Week begins, the street style of its attendees is definitely safe for work. With the muted colors and minimal patterns, the business looks worn by the street style stars of Paris bear so many lapels you’d think Paris Fashion Week was a commerce convention. Blazers, coats, and tailored pants make it difficult to discern whether these Paris Fashion Week attendees are headed to the office or the front row, but looking chic is a full time job, and leave it to the French to prevail at their fashion performance review. Here, the best street style looks at Paris Fashion Week so far.