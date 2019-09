W Flashback: See Photography Legends Inez & Vinoodh's Greatest Hits

For those familiar with the photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin—much better known as the Dutch duo Inez & Vinoodh —it shouldn't come as surprise that they both celebrate birthdays this week. The pair has been inseparable practically since the moment they first met studying fashion in their native Amsterdam, before going on to launch their joint career in 1994 with a colorful editorial in The Face that immediately set itself apart from the rest of the imagery that reigned during the aesthetic era of heroin chic. Now known—and universally beloved—through industries spanning modeling, fashion, music, and Hollywood for their stunning portraiture and ethereal fashion imagery, Inez & Vinoodh have photographed pretty much every A-list name you can think of—plus a number of up-and-comers who've since gone on to develop cult followings of their own. For proof of that, well, look no further than their rich history with W, starring actors like Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper to models like Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Lara Stone, Naomi Campbell, and Gigi Hadid.