W Flashback: See Photography Legends Inez & Vinoodh's Greatest Hits

For those familiar with the photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin—much better known as the Dutch duo Inez & Vinoodh—it shouldn't come as surprise that they both celebrate birthdays this week. The pair has been inseparable practically since the moment they first met studying fashion in their native Amsterdam, before going on to launch their joint career in 1994 with a colorful editorial in The Face that immediately set itself apart from the rest of the imagery that reigned during the aesthetic era of heroin chic. Now known—and universally beloved—through industries spanning modeling, fashion, music, and Hollywood for their stunning portraiture and ethereal fashion imagery, Inez & Vinoodh have photographed pretty much every A-list name you can think of—plus a number of up-and-comers who've since gone on to develop cult followings of their own. For proof of that, well, look no further than their rich history with W, starring actors like Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper to models like Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Lara Stone, Naomi Campbell, and Gigi Hadid.
Kate Moss
Kate Moss photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, February 2006.

Cara Delevingne photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, October 2014.

Marla Borges photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, March 2016.

Naomi Campbell photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, October 2014.

Jennifer Lawrence photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, September 2010.

Mila Kunis photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, February 2011.

Mia Waskiowska photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, May 2011.

Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, April 2009.

Lara Stone photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, May 2009.

Blake Lively photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, December 2008.

Gigi Hadid photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, March 2016.

Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, October 2009.

Self portrait by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, October 2009.

Ryan Gosling photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, October 2010.

Jessica Chastain photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, September 2010.

Princess Olympia of Greece photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, October 2014.

Bradley Cooper photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, November 2018.

Jourdan Dunn photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, October 2015.

Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, December 2008.

