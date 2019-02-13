20 Photographers Define "Intimacy" In Just One Image

"When photographing my children, they often give me, and my images, the gift of honesty, the gift of beauty, of truth. They do so just by doing what they would do anyway, being who they are, as children so often do. I love this photograph, Eden peeking, 2008. I love that in spite of my plan to photograph something completely different, Eden gave me this wonderful, spontaneous moment when he peeked into my underwear, so lovingly and comfortably. And so this photograph becomes about curiosity, closeness, playfulness. About a moment that reflects the beauty of being a child, and the beauty of being a parent, the intimacy and love in mother-child relations. The beauty of letting your children know they can explore, they can ask questions, they can dare to see who you are, and to find out how an adult body looks like—in this specific photograph, the body of a mother, the body we all come from. We will forever be connected to our mother's body, and keeping this connection is a great thing. Knowing and accepting this body, I believe, is a healthy part of our childhood and adulthood, helping us also to accept who we are, our bodies, our moments of embarrassments, and our flaws. And being comfortable and open with who we are when we are together, the family, is where it starts. This is love, this is family love, the greatest love of all.* – Elinor Carucci, Eden Peeking, 2008.