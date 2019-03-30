Interiors on Instagram

Jacquemus's New Paris Café Is as Instagrammable as You'd Expect

If anyone could bring an end to the unofficial law that, in order to succeed, a café must adhere to a color scheme of so-called "millennial pink," it's Simon Porte Jacquemus, the designer behind, most recently, the highly meme-able tiny handbags he's now shrunk down to about the size of a lemon. Now, he's working with actual lemons, too: Citron, his café which opened inside the new Champs-Élysées location of Galeries Lafayette this week, is practically entirely citrus-themed, in the designer's latest nod to his native southern France. While he took care of the interior design—featuring oversized terracotta pots and lemon trees—Jacquemus left the café's edible offerings to three carefully chosen pastry chefs. Almost as soon as Citron opened, though, it turned out that only one would get to be the star: Cedric Grohl, who specializes in pieces of fruit that are actually trompe l'oeil desserts, like the lemon that's since become the unofficial mascot of Citron. (Rest assured, there are more than enough videos of visitors cracking open the dessert's glossy exterior with a spoon, revealing its pudding-like center, to attest.)
A Jacquemus bag at home inside Citron, a café and collaboration between Simon Porte Jacquemus, Caviar Kaspa, Cedric Grohl, Jeffrey Cagnes and Anthony Cortiels at the new Champs-Élysées location of Galeries Lafayette in Paris.

The signature dessert at Citron, a café and collaboration between Simon Porte Jacquemus, Caviar Kaspa, Cedric Grohl, Jeffrey Cagnes and Anthony Cortiels at the new Champs-Élysées location of Galeries Lafayette in Paris.

An oversized, yet equally Instagrammable, version of Jacquemus's handbag inside Citron, a café and collaboration between Simon Porte Jacquemus, Caviar Kaspa, Cedric Grohl, Jeffrey Cagnes and Anthony Cortiels at the new Champs-Élysées location of Galeries Lafayette in Paris.

Simon Porte Jacquemus with a pastry inside Citron, his café and collaboration with Caviar Kaspa, Cedric Grohl, Jeffrey Cagnes and Anthony Cortiels at the new Champs-Élysées location of Galeries Lafayette in Paris.

