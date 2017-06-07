View as Slideshow

James Franco Smells Really Nice, According to Party-Goers in New York

Not only does James Franco, the new face of Coach's forthcoming men's fragrance, smell nice, but he also is, apparently, a very nice guy. "He's so cool!" said Coach creative director Stuart Vevers at the brand's annual summer party on the Highline in New York City on Tuesday night. But that's not all, Vevers said. "He's really interesting. He's so engaged. I really like hanging out with him." The two got to spend some time together on Monday night at the CFDA Awards, where Vevers took home the prize for Accessory Designer of the Year. Coach It girls Hari Nef, Rowan Blanchard, Sasha Lane, and Chloe Grace Moretz were in attendance at both events, as well. Nef sat next to Franco at dinner on Monday, and they talked about their alma mater, Columbia University. "I've always wanted to meet him," she said while waiting in line for a flower crown on Tuesday. "His reputation precedes him, in many ways." At the party on Tuesday, there was even a drink named after him, The Franco, which consisted of Tanqueray, green apple, champagne, sake, and tarragon. Make of that what you wish, but the bartender really hoped he would order it.
Credit
James Franco, Rowan Blanchard, and Stuart Vevers at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
James Franco, Rowan Blanchard, and Stuart Vevers at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Model Fernanda Ly at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Rowan Blanchard at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
James Franco at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Rowan Blanchard and Hari Nef at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
James Franco and fans at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Rowan Blanchard at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.

