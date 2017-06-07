James Franco Smells Really Nice, According to Party-Goers in New York

James Franco, Rowan Blanchard, and Stuart Vevers at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Model Fernanda Ly at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Rowan Blanchard at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
James Franco at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Rowan Blanchard and Hari Nef at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
James Franco and fans at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Rowan Blanchard at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
The scene at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.
Guests at the Coach Summer Party on The High Line on June 6, 2017, in New York City.