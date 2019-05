Is Jeff Koons Our Marcel Duchamp?

Two weeks ago, Jeff Koons 's 1986 stainless steel sculpture of an inflatable rabbit sold at Christie's for $91.1 million, making it the most expensive work by a living artist ever sold at auction. The outrage, as it so often is with Koons, was swift—and yet, this time, it was followed by some notable defenses. By the next day, the New York Times had published a riposte by Roberta Smith headlined " Stop Hating Jeff Koons ," and, two days after that, the Museo Jumex in Mexico City brought the sentiments of her argument into exhibit by partnering Koons with one of modernism's masters, Marcel Duchamp, in "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even." Curated by Massimiliono Gioni, the show makes the case that—no matter one's thoughts on the polarizing 64-year-old artist—Koons is in some ways our Duchamp. Both artists point out our fascination with shiny objects and obsession with commodity—the difference being, of course, that what Duchamp does with a trolling wink (let me display this readymade urinal and call it a fountain), Koons does with such sincerity that it borders on kitsch. And as for the question that that is asked of both artists a century apart: Is it good art? Well, that's up to viewers to decide.