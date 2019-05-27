Is Jeff Koons Our Marcel Duchamp?

Jeff Koons, Rabbit, 1986. Featured in the exhibition "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even," on view at Museo Jumex in Mexico City through September 29, 2019.
Marcel Duchamp, Fountain, 1917. Featured in "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even," on view at Museo Jumex in Mexico City through September 29, 2019.
Jeff Koons, Moon (Light Blue), 1995-2000. Featured in the exhibition "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even," on view at Museo Jumex in Mexico City through September 29, 2019.
Marcel Duchamp, Roue de Bicyclette, 1913. Featured in "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even," on view at Museo Jumex in Mexico City through September 29, 2019.
Jeff Koons, Play-Doh, 1994-2004. Featured in the exhibition "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even," on view at Museo Jumex in Mexico City through September 29, 2019.
Jeff Koons, The New Jeff Koons, 1980. Featured in the exhibition "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even," on view at Museo Jumex in Mexico City through September 29, 2019.
Marcel Duchamp, Marcel Duchamp with Turkish Coin Necklace on Forehead, Hollywood, 1949. Featured in "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even," on view at Museo Jumex in Mexico City through September 29, 2019.
Jeff Koons, New Hoover Convertibles, New Shelton Wet/Drys 5 Gallon, Doubledecker, 1981-1987. Featured in the exhibition "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even," on view at Museo Jumex in Mexico City through September 29, 2019.
Marcel Duchamp, In Advance of the Broken Arm, 1915. Featured in "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even," on view at Museo Jumex in Mexico City through September 29, 2019.
Jeff Koons, Grotto, 2000. Featured in the exhibition "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even," on view at Museo Jumex in Mexico City through September 29, 2019.
Marcel Duchamp (in collaboration with Man Ray), Belle Haleine, Eau de Voilette, 1921. Featured in "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even," on view at Museo Jumex in Mexico City through September 29, 2019.
Jeff Koons, Balloon Dog (Magenta), 1994-2000. Featured in the exhibition "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even," on view at Museo Jumex in Mexico City through September 29, 2019.
Marcel Duchamp, Le Porte-bouteilles, 1914. Featured in "Appearance Stripped Bare: Desire and the Object in the Work of Marcel Duchamp and Jeff Koons, Even," on view at Museo Jumex in Mexico City through September 29, 2019.