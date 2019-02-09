Jeremy Scott's Fall 2019 Show Was a Complete Controversy

In a world where, let's face it, we're increasingly defined by what news item we're outraged about on social media, perhaps Jeremy Scott decided we should just inevitably take it one step further and actually wear controversial headlines as a self-defining fashion statement. Taking inspiration from New York City's daily newsprint tabloid, Scott's Fall 2019 show during New York Fashion Week was rendered in near black and white, and featured clickbait-worthy words like "Scandal," "Tragedy" and "Psycho" adorned on everything from sequined outerwear to springy metallic going-out dresses worthy of Paris Hilton. It's almost like he was baiting us to write a clickbait headline about the show. That colorless newsprint aesthetic even carried over into the model's manicures and hairs, with several models wearing black blunt bob wigs topped off with a bit of white paint. Appropriately, the entire show was soundtracked by Prince's 1981 single "Controversy," a track about the singer's bemusement tabloid assessment. We couldn't help but wonder if it all resonated deeply with the biggest name in the front row, Courtney Love.
Backstage at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

Backstage at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

Backstage at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

Backstage at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

Backstage at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

Backstage at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

Backstage at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

Backstage at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

Backstage at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

Backstage at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

On the runway at the Jeremy Scott FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

