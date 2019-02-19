Of all of Lagerfeld's reinterpretations of the classic quilted Chanel leather bag, the most, um, singular was the hula hoop version that appeared during Chanel's show for spring/summer 2013, which promptly became the talk of the season. The bag, Lagerfeld later explained, "is for the beach! You need space for the beach towel. Then you can put it into the sand and hang things on it."