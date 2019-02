From the moment that he assumed leadership of Chanel, in 1983, to his death at age 85 this week, Karl Lagerfeld always took care to pay homage to the house's most storied hallmarks, from quilted leather to bouclé tweed. He also always took care to do so in his own, very distinctive way, which more often than not ended up leading to controversy. The legend's troublemaking wasn't limited to Chanel , of course; Lagerfeld's choice to cast the Italian porn star Moana Pozzi in one of his Fendi shows in 1993 offended at least one of its most high-profile attendees so much they simply up and left. Still, it was at Chanel where Lagerfeld's moves made the most waves—if only because they stood out in such stark contrast to the ways of his predecessor, Coco Chanel . It's hard to imagine, for example, the house's founder using her namesake logo to simply obscure a model's nipples, or allow a crucifix-bearing Naomi Campbell to continue parading down the runway without attending to her nip slip. Before the houses passes into the hands of Lagerfeld's successor, Virginie Viard , revisit some of the highlights of Lagerfeld's ever eventful reign, here.