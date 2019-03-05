"It was the greatest privilege to have worked with Karl for so many years. I was the shy one back then, unlike Naomi, Christy, Cindy, Yasmin, Linda, Marpessa, and the other models, but he was always kind and made me feel at ease in his company. He loved to joke that he couldn’t call me by my first name because it had a very similar spelling to a ‘bad word,' as he would say, in German. He’d say to people, 'I can’t possibly call this beautiful girl by her first name...so I call her Miss Elliott,' and he’d have everyone in the room laughing. He was always so kind and generous, whether it was to make sure I’d eaten when arriving for fittings or to insist I went downstairs to the Chanel boutique on Rue Cambon for a shopping spree on my way out.

Walking the runway for Karl Lagerfeld in Paris was always something I looked forward to during show season. Karl was such an amazing talent. At the time he was the designer for Chanel, Fendi, Chloe, and his own line Karl Lagerfeld, and I would show for him for all his lines for many, many years. As a designer now for my women’s clothing brand Little Joe Woman by Gail Elliott, I realize how much work is involved. I’m amazed at how he could possibly design four collections twice a year, plus Chanel couture and shoot some of the campaigns and be at all his runway shows. Thank you Karl, I’m so grateful for so many wonderful memories."

Gail Elliott walks the runway during the Karl Lagerfeld Ready-to-Wear Winter 1992-1993 fashion show. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.