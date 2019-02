How Karl Lagerfeld's Signature Look Transformed Over the Years

The iconic image of Karl Lagerfeld , who died on Tuesday at the age of 85, will always be white: ponytail, his uniform of slim black jacket and starchy white shirt, black pants or dark jeans, black gloves, and his signature black sunglasses. But that is not to say Lagerfeld always looked that way. Over the years, his appearance evolved from his early twenties to his mid-eighties. That white coif of his was once pitch-black, and he occasionally sported a beard to match. The colors of the suits changed, from black to gray to the occasional bedazzled jewel tone and back to black again, as did the shapes and widths of his various neckties. The glasses were just about the only thing to remain constant, other than his unique and fascinating persona. Here, a look back at how Lagerfeld's personal style evolved through the decades.