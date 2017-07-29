Beauty Evolution

Kate Hudson's Adventurous Hairstyles, From Beachy Waves To A Blonde Buzz Cut

After a childhood of attending glamorous award shows and movie premieres while tagging along with her famous parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Kate Hudson has grown up into one of Hollywood's favorite It girls in her own right. Having always captivated audiences on the red carpet with her dazzling smile and envious golden blonde curls, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress knows how to do Hollywood glamour right. It's basically in her blood. Although she's never strayed far from her usual blonde locks and minimal makeup, Hudson is never afraid to play up her hairstyle, from braided updos to tousled bobs. And as of recently, the Almost Famous star debuted her newly shaved head in preparation for her role in an upcoming film alongside singer Sia. Here, we take a closer look at Hudson's best beauty moments on the red carpet throughout the years.
A young Kate Hudson poses at the Eighth Annual MTV Movie Awards in 1999, wearing a natural face with tousled curls.

Wearing a mauve lip with her shoulder length locks and tousled bangs, Hudson attends the Hollywood Women's Press Club's 60th Annual Golden Apple Awards in 2000.

Wearing her natural curls in a tousled up do with a burgundy red lip, Hudson attends the 14th Annual American Comedy Awards in 2000.

Radiating at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards, Hudson wears her golden blonde locks in voluminous curls with a hint of blush on the cheeks.

Hudson is all smiles at the Raising Helen film premiere in 2004, pairing her wild curls with a mauve lip.

Hudson keeps her look minimal and chic with a simple high ponytail and luminous skin at the Sydney premiere of You, Me and Dupree in 2006.

At the Orange British Academy Film Awards in 2008, Hudson opts for a simple braided do with side swept bangs.

At the Glamour Magazine 2010 Women of the Year Gala, Hudson channels old Hollywood with her sleek S-wave curls with a satin red lip.

Wearing an elegant up do with a frosted smoky eye, Hudson arrives at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2010.

At the amfAR 3rd Annual Inspiration Gala in 2012, Hudson opts for a slicked back, low tousled pony with a golden smokey eye.

Wearing her perfectly blown out curls with a stain nude lip, Hudson attends the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2013.

Looking regal at 86th Annual Academy Awards in 2014, Hudson wears her elegant waves with a subtle smokey eye.

Hudson keeps her look simple at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2015, wearing a low, middle-parted bun with a natural lip.

Debuting her newly chopped bob, Hudson wears her loose waves with a pale pink lip at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Opting for a dramatic up do the a 2017 Costume Institute Gala, Hudson pairs her frosted white locks with a taupe smokey eye.

