After a childhood of attending glamorous award shows and movie premieres while tagging along with her famous parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Kate Hudson has grown up into one of Hollywood's favorite It girls in her own right. Having always captivated audiences on the red carpet with her dazzling smile and envious golden blonde curls, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress knows how to do Hollywood glamour right. It's basically in her blood. Although she's never strayed far from her usual blonde locks and minimal makeup, Hudson is never afraid to play up her hairstyle, from braided updos to tousled bobs. And as of recently, the Almost Famous star debuted her newly shaved head in preparation for her role in an upcoming film alongside singer Sia . Here, we take a closer look at Hudson's best beauty moments on the red carpet throughout the years.