A young Kate Hudson poses at the Eighth Annual MTV Movie Awards in 1999, wearing a natural face with tousled curls.
Wearing a mauve lip with her shoulder length locks and tousled bangs, Hudson attends the Hollywood Women's Press Club's 60th Annual Golden Apple Awards in 2000.
Wearing her natural curls in a tousled up do with a burgundy red lip, Hudson attends the 14th Annual American Comedy Awards in 2000.
Radiating at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards, Hudson wears her golden blonde locks in voluminous curls with a hint of blush on the cheeks.
Hudson is all smiles at the Raising Helen film premiere in 2004, pairing her wild curls with a mauve lip.
Hudson keeps her look minimal and chic with a simple high ponytail and luminous skin at the Sydney premiere of You, Me and Dupree in 2006.
At the Orange British Academy Film Awards in 2008, Hudson opts for a simple braided do with side swept bangs.
At the Glamour Magazine 2010 Women of the Year Gala, Hudson channels old Hollywood with her sleek S-wave curls with a satin red lip.
Wearing an elegant up do with a frosted smoky eye, Hudson arrives at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2010.
At the amfAR 3rd Annual Inspiration Gala in 2012, Hudson opts for a slicked back, low tousled pony with a golden smokey eye.
Wearing her perfectly blown out curls with a stain nude lip, Hudson attends the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2013.
Looking regal at 86th Annual Academy Awards in 2014, Hudson wears her elegant waves with a subtle smokey eye.
Hudson keeps her look simple at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2015, wearing a low, middle-parted bun with a natural lip.
Debuting her newly chopped bob, Hudson wears her loose waves with a pale pink lip at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Opting for a dramatic up do the a 2017 Costume Institute Gala, Hudson pairs her frosted white locks with a taupe smokey eye.