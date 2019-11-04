See Intimate Polaroids of Kate Moss, Photographed By Her Boyfriend, Nikolai von Bismarck
Kate Moss—styled by Max Pearmain in sharp suits, vintage tees and chic cardigans—remains one of the most iconic faces in fashion. Swipe through this slideshow of exclusive Polaroids photographed by Nikolai von Bismarck, direct from the pages of 2019's Volume 7: The Art Issue.
Photographed by Nikolai von Bismarck; Styled by Max Pearmain. The Row jacket. Beauty note:Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick in Fawn, Eye Quad in Nude Dip, and Lip Color in Spanish Pink.
Hair by Malcolm Edwards at LGA Management; makeup by Lisa Butler at Bryant Artists; Manicure by Jenny Longworth for CND at CLM. Model: Kate Moss at Kate Moss Agency. Set design by Alice Kirkpatrick at Streeters. Produced by Sylvia Farago at Farago Projects; Production Manager: Emily Thorp; Fashion Assistants: Emma Simmonds, Hannah Ryan; Production Assistants: Sophie Hambling, Oliver Lee Shipton; Hair Assistant: Lewis Stanford; Set Assistant: Jessica Coleman; Tailor: Paul Strotton.