Volume 7

See Intimate Polaroids of Kate Moss, Photographed By Her Boyfriend, Nikolai von Bismarck Kate Moss—styled by Max Pearmain in sharp suits, vintage tees and chic cardigans—remains one of the most iconic faces in fashion. Swipe through this slideshow of exclusive Polaroids photographed by Nikolai von Bismarck, direct from the pages of 2019's Volume 7: The Art Issue.