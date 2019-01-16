The Eternal Kate Moss: 33 Photos of the Icon Through the Years in W

Kate Moss photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, May 2015.
Kate Moss photographed by Richard Prince for W Magazine, September 2003.
Kate Moss photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, March 2012.
Kate Moss photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, May 2015.
Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, styled by Edward Enninful, for W Magazine, March 2017.
Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, March 2005.
Kate Moss photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, June 2007.
Kate Moss photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, February 2006.
Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, April 2006.
Kate Moss photographed by Chuck Close for W Magazine, September 2003.
Luka Isaac and Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, March 2017.
Kate Moss photographed by Steven Klein and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, March 2012.
Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, March 2017.
Kate Moss photographed by Lisa Yuskavage for W Magazine, September 2003.
Filip Hrivnak and Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2014.
Kate Moss photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Camilla Nickerson for W Magazine, November 2005.
Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, October 2007.
Kate Moss photographed by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, April 2015.
Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2009.
Kate Moss photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, September 2004.