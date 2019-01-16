From the Archives

The Eternal Kate Moss: 33 Photos of the Icon Through the Years in W

It’s been 31 years since Kate Moss, then a 14-year-old from Croydon fresh from a trip to the Bahamas, was discovered at JFK airport in New York. And she hasn't slowed at all since, which couldn't be clearer on her 45th birthday on Wednesday. Her rise to supermodeldom was no small feat: from the start, when she was still in her mid-teens, Moss was pressured to pose topless, only to be welcomed into her twenties by criticism for becoming the face of so-called “heroin chic.” Controversial as they were at the time, photos of Moss in that era have since become legendary, though Moss definitely isn’t dwelling in the past; these days, she’s taking pride in posing naked in her forties—that is, when she’s not running her own modeling agency or keeping an eye on the burgeoning career of her 16-year-old daughter Lila Moss, who’s now also a model. (Arguably most notable of all is the fact that Moss has even started eating salads and going to the gym.) Stay tuned as to what she does next—and, in the meantime, revisit Kate in all her decades of glory in the pages of W, captured by photographers like Steven Klein and Juergen Teller.
Kate Moss photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, May 2015.

Kate Moss photographed by Richard Prince for W Magazine, September 2003.

Kate Moss photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, March 2012.

Kate Moss photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, May 2015.

Photograph by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, Styled by Edward Enninful; Hair by Cyndia Harvey at Streeters; makeup by Isamaya Ffrench for Tom Ford at Streeters; manicure by Adam Slee for Rimmel London at Streeters. Set design by Andrea Stanley and Emma Roach at Streeters.
Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, styled by Edward Enninful, for W Magazine, March 2017.

Kate Moss photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, March 2012.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, March 2005.

Kate Moss photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, June 2007.

Kate Moss photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, March 2012.

Kate Moss photographed by Richard Prince for W Magazine, September 2003.

Kate Moss photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, February 2006.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, April 2006.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, March 2005.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, March 2005.

Kate Moss photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, March 2012.

Kate Moss photographed by Chuck Close for W Magazine, September 2003.

Luka Isaac and Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, March 2017.

Kate Moss photographed by Steven Klein and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, March 2012.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, March 2017.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, April 2006.

Kate Moss photographed by Lisa Yuskavage for W Magazine, September 2003.

Filip Hrivnak and Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2014.

Kate Moss photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Camilla Nickerson for W Magazine, November 2005.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, April 2006.

Kate Moss photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, February 2006.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, October 2007.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, April 2006.

Kate Moss photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, March 2012.

Kate Moss photographed by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, April 2015.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, April 2006.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2009.

Kate Moss photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, September 2004.

