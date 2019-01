The Eternal Kate Moss: 33 Photos of the Icon Through the Years in W

It’s been 31 years since Kate Moss , then a 14-year-old from Croydon fresh from a trip to the Bahamas, was discovered at JFK airport in New York. And she hasn't slowed at all since, which couldn't be clearer on her 45th birthday on Wednesday. Her rise to supermodeldom was no small feat: from the start, when she was still in her mid-teens, Moss was pressured to pose topless, only to be welcomed into her twenties by criticism for becoming the face of so-called “heroin chic.” Controversial as they were at the time, photos of Moss in that era have since become legendary, though Moss definitely isn’t dwelling in the past; these days, she’s taking pride in posing naked in her forties—that is, when she’s not running her own modeling agency or keeping an eye on the burgeoning career of her 16-year-old daughter Lila Moss, who’s now also a model . (Arguably most notable of all is the fact that Moss has even started eating salads and going to the gym .) Stay tuned as to what she does next—and, in the meantime, revisit Kate in all her decades of glory in the pages of W, captured by photographers like Steven Klein and Juergen Teller.