How Katherine Langford Got Ready For Balmain's Spring 2020 Runway Show

To put it lightly, Katherine Langford has had a busy few years—and it looks like this one is no exception. Later this fall, Langford will star in Knives Out, Rian Johnson's highly anticipated whodunnit, alongside Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. But first: Paris. On Friday, the Australian actress touched down in the city of lights, where she took in Balmain's Spring 2020 show. The occasion called for some traditional French girl beauty, a bedazzled blazer, and, of course, plenty of croissants. Here, see Langford's exclusive behind-the-scenes diary as she attends the Balmain show.