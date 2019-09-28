How Katherine Langford Got Ready For Balmain's Spring 2020 Runway Show

"A very French start to the day. Parisian breakfasts are my favorite, how can you complain when there are unlimited croissants?" Photo courtesy of Katherine Langford for W Magazine.
"The view out my window; I love natural light waking me up for the start to a busy and exciting day."
"My look for the show today, Molly Dickson has such an eye…love this color and a powerful shoulder look."
"My team and I putting final touches on the look before I head to the show. Practicing my best "W" look."
"Feeling very glamorous sitting in this historical and beautiful building getting ready to preview Balmain's Spring/Summer 2020 show."
"I am entranced by the opulence of the Opera Garnier. This opera house opened in 1875 for the Paris Opera and is the incredible backdrop for today's Balmain show!"
"It was so amazing meeting Olivier, the genius behind Balmain, after the show. He's so kind and truly has an eye like no other – the show was amazing!"
"That's all for the day! Bisous et au revoir! Thanks for following along with me on this fabulous day."