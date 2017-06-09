Katy Perry's Kitschiest, Candy-Covered, Firework-Spouting Costumes

Fresh on the scene, Katy Perry performs at the opening of a Las Vegas hotel in 2008 in a Vegas-themed ensemble.
Katy Perry performed at the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards dressed up like a football player.
Perry performed at another 2008 concert, ending her set by jumping into a giant cake.
Perry entered the stage at a 2008 Jingle Ball via a giant banana and dressed like Mrs. Claus.
Perry performed on the Today show in 2009 wearing a mini-dress embroidered with some large dice.
The following year, in 2010, she returned in a candy-coated getup.
At the holiday-themed Jingle Ball, Perry turned herself into a snowman.
For the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Perry opted for a bright yellow latex dress.
At the 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards, Perry once again entered the stage via a giant banana.
Perry flew high above the crowd for the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.
Perry got into the movie spirit for the premiere of her film Katy Perry: Part Of Me.
Perry closed out the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in a boxer's ring in Brooklyn.
For the 2010 MTV Movie Awards, Perry enlisted Snoop Dogg to live out a beach paradise.
Perry jumped rope onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2013.
At the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show in 2015, Perry soared through the sky on a shooting star.
Perry's 2014 Grammy Awards performance was quite literally lit, with a dark magic themed set.
Perry became a maypole at the MTV EMA's in 2013.
Feeling feline on the opening night of her Prismatic World Tour at Odyssey Arena on May 7, 2014.
On the same tour, the singer also embraced a flower child persona.
And channeled Cleopatra, complete with a giant golden horse.
What would a Katy Perry performance be without some fireworks?