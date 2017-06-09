View as SlideshowWitness the Spectacle

Katy Perry's Kitschiest, Candy-Covered, Firework-Spouting Costumes

If you are headed to a Katy Perry performance, you know you are in store for several things: screaming tweens, more than a few radio hits, and, above all, some theatrical ensembles. While her contemporaries may stick to body-conscious jumpsuits and spangly mini-dresses, Perry has always been one for a costume when it comes to taking the stage. The singer is all for a theme, whether it be a pop-corn miniskirt for the premiere of her film Katy Perry: Part of Me or some literal fireworks when performing her hit "Firework." And there is always a kitsch factor—a light-up dress; a rainbow crop top; lots of wigs. As she drops her new album, Witness, today, a look back at Perry's most insane on-stage ensembles.
Credit
Fresh on the scene, Katy Perry performs at the opening of a Las Vegas hotel in 2008 in a Vegas-themed ensemble.
Getty
1/21

Fresh on the scene, Katy Perry performs at the opening of a Las Vegas hotel in 2008 in a Vegas-themed ensemble.

Getty
2/21

Katy Perry performed at the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards dressed up like a football player.

Getty
3/21

Perry performed at another 2008 concert, ending her set by jumping into a giant cake.

Getty
4/21

Perry entered the stage at a 2008 Jingle Ball via a giant banana and dressed like Mrs. Claus.

Getty
5/21

Perry performed on the Today show in 2009 wearing a mini-dress embroidered with some large dice.

Getty
6/21

The following year, in 2010, she returned in a candy-coated getup.

Getty
7/21

At the holiday-themed Jingle Ball, Perry turned herself into a snowman.

Getty
8/21

For the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Perry opted for a bright yellow latex dress.

Getty
9/21

At the 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards, Perry once again entered the stage via a giant banana.

GETTY
10/21

Perry flew high above the crowd for the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.

Getty
11/21

Perry got into the movie spirit for the premiere of her film Katy Perry: Part Of Me.

Getty
12/21

Perry closed out the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in a boxer's ring in Brooklyn.

Getty
13/21

For the 2010 MTV Movie Awards, Perry enlisted Snoop Dogg to live out a beach paradise.

Getty
14/21

Perry jumped rope onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2013.

Getty
15/21

At the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show in 2015, Perry soared through the sky on a shooting star.

Getty
16/21

Perry's 2014 Grammy Awards performance was quite literally lit, with a dark magic themed set.

Getty
17/21

Perry became a maypole at the MTV EMA's in 2013.

Getty
18/21

Feeling feline on the opening night of her Prismatic World Tour at Odyssey Arena on May 7, 2014.

Getty
19/21

On the same tour, the singer also embraced a flower child persona.

Getty
20/21

And channeled Cleopatra, complete with a giant golden horse.

Getty
21/21

What would a Katy Perry performance be without some fireworks?

Keywords

Katy PerryConcertFashion