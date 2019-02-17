Khloé Kardashian's Bob, Hailey Baldwin's Rosy Eyeshadow, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

While New York Fashion Week is mostly about the clothes, no outfit is complete without an experimental eye or pared-back lip to top off the look. Take the model Fernanda Ly, who dressed up a simple black turtleneck with multiple braids adorning her head, while Khloé Kardashian has been sporting shorter locks than usual, posing in a blonde bob with sideswept bangs. Jennifer Lopez and Magdalena Frackowiak both went for sleek ponytails this week, and Indya Moore paired her curls with ombré gold eyeshadow and glossy lips. Hailey Baldwin also went for high-shine, coupling a rosy lip with shimmering eyeshadow in a similar shade, meanwhile Jorja Smith opted for a wash of blotted cherry red and glowing skin. Speaking of radiant complexions, the model Mayowa Nicholas showed off a flawless face in a selfie snapped while backstage at NYFW, and Candice Swanepoel went full glam in dewy, highlighted skin. All of this week's best Instagram beauty moments, here.
Photo of Khloé Kardashian.
1/13

Khloé Kardashian wears a layered bob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/13

Mayowa Nicholas shows off a glowing complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/13

Fernanda Ly sports a head of braids. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/13

Barbara Palvin wears a sultry cat eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/13

Indya Moore rocks ombré eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/13

Magdalena Frackowiak dresses up a simple pony with a bow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/13

Hailey Baldwin wears rosy eyes and lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/13

Beyoncé sports shimmery violet eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

9/13

Candice Swanepoel pairs glowing skin with a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

10/13

Josephine Skriver wears simple feline liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

11/13

Jorja Smith sports a blotted cherry lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

12/13

Georgia May Jagger keeps it simple with cascading waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

13/13

Jennifer Lopez wears a sleek high pony. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Khloe KardashianJorja Smith