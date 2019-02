While New York Fashion Week is mostly about the clothes, no outfit is complete without an experimental eye or pared-back lip to top off the look. Take the model Fernanda Ly, who dressed up a simple black turtleneck with multiple braids adorning her head, while Khloé Kardashian has been sporting shorter locks than usual, posing in a blonde bob with sideswept bangs. Jennifer Lopez and Magdalena Frackowiak both went for sleek ponytails this week, and Indya Moore paired her curls with ombré gold eyeshadow and glossy lips. Hailey Baldwin also went for high-shine, coupling a rosy lip with shimmering eyeshadow in a similar shade, meanwhile Jorja Smith opted for a wash of blotted cherry red and glowing skin. Speaking of radiant complexions, the model Mayowa Nicholas showed off a flawless face in a selfie snapped while backstage at NYFW, and Candice Swanepoel went full glam in dewy, highlighted skin. All of this week's best Instagram beauty moments, here.