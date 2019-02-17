Khloé Kardashian wears a layered bob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Mayowa Nicholas shows off a glowing complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Fernanda Ly sports a head of braids. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Barbara Palvin wears a sultry cat eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Indya Moore rocks ombré eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Magdalena Frackowiak dresses up a simple pony with a bow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Hailey Baldwin wears rosy eyes and lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Beyoncé sports shimmery violet eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Candice Swanepoel pairs glowing skin with a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Josephine Skriver wears simple feline liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jorja Smith sports a blotted cherry lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Georgia May Jagger keeps it simple with cascading waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jennifer Lopez wears a sleek high pony. Photo courtesy of Instagram.