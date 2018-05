Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala: See the Family’s Style Evolution On the Red Carpet

At last year’s Met Gala, the Kardashian-Jenners showed up in force, creating some of the night’s most memorable looks. It’s hard to believe that five years ago, only Kim Kardashian and Kanye West represented the family on this iconic red carpet. In 2013, Kim certainly started out her Met Gala appearances with a head-turning look, wearing a custom Givenchy gown that inspired a thousand memes overnight. Year after year, the couple arrives, as a team wearing striking his-and-hers looks designed by everyone from Lanvin to Roberto Cavalli. Kendall Jenner too has become a must-see of the gala’s red carpet. Having achieved supermodel status on her own merit, Jenner stands out from the crowd, always showing off her figure. Meanwhile, both Kris and Kylie Jenner made their debut in designs by, family friend, Olivier Rousteing. Here, take a look back at all of the family’s Met Gala looks.