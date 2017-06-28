Style Evolution

Kirsten Dunst, Master of Vintage, Has Nailed it on the Red Carpet For Over Two Decades

When you've been a working actor since your teens, you are bound to have a few sartorial missteps here and there. Not so for Kirsten Dunst. Since breaking out in Interview With a Vampire over two decades ago, Dunst has spent her career as one of Hollywood's consistently best dressed actresses. In the early aughts, Dunst championed the boho-movement in floaty, lace dresses and frocks that erred on the side of vintage-looking. More recently, she's embraced a more sophisticated style, often opting for dramatic, plunging gowns or romantic ruffles. Her close relationship with Rodarte's Kate and Laura Mulleavy ensures that she still dabbles in the whimsical side of things; case in point: her Star Wars-themed gown at the 2014 Met Gala. Here, a look back at some of The Beguiled actress's finest red carpet moments.
2002 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Kirsten Dunst attends the 2002 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Graydon Carter.

Kirsten Dunst during 2003 MTV Movie Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Kirsten Dunst during 2005 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Kirsten Dunst attends the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Graydon Carter.

Kirsten Dunst attends the Spiderman 2 Paris premiere in 2004.

Kirsten Dunst during 2006 Cannes Film Festival at the "Marie Antoinette" Premiere at Palais des Festival in Cannes, France

Kirsten Dunst during New York Premiere of "Marie Antoinette" at Alice Tully Hall in New York City, New York, United States.

Kirsten Dunst arrives at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala 2011 at Hotel Du Cap on May 19, 2011 in Antibes, France.

Kirsten Dunst during The 79th Annual Academy Awards at Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Actress Kirsten Dunst arrives at the MOCA Gala 2011 - An Artist's Life Manifesto Directed By Marina Abramovic at MOCA Grand Avenue on November 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Kirsten Dunst arrives at Art Of Elysium's 5th Annual Heaven Gala at Union Station on January 14, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Kirsten Dunst during 31st American Film Festival of Deauville's Elizabethtown Photocall at CID in Deauville, France.

Kirsten Dunst attends amfAR's Cinema Against Aids Gala at the Hotel Du Cap during the 63rd International Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2010 in Antibes, France.

Kirsten Dunst attends The Art of Elysium's 6th Annual HEAVEN Gala presented by Audi at 2nd Street Tunnel on January 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Kirsten Dunst during the "Spider-Man 3" Paris Premiere at Le Grand Rex Theater in Paris, France.

Kirsten Dunst attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City.

Kirsten Dunst attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kirsten Dunst attends the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.

Kirsten Dunst attends the "Cafe Society" premiere and the Opening Night Gala during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 11, 2016 in Cannes, France.

Kirsten Dunst attends the 'Loving' premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2016 in Cannes.

Kirsten Dunst attends the amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 19, 2016 in Cap d'Antibes.

Kirsten Dunst attends the 'Neon Demon' premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2016 in Cannes, France.

Kirsten Dunst attends the closing ceremony of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2016 in Cannes, France.

Kirsten Dunst attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Kirsten Dunst attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Kirsten Dunst, in a vintage 1952 Dior gown, attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Kirsten Dunst attends the "The Beguiled" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Kirsten Dunst attends the premiere of 'The Beguiled' on June 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Kirsten Dunst attends "The Beguiled" New York Premiere - Arrivals at Metrograph on June 22, 2017 in New York City.

