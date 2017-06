Kirsten Dunst, Master of Vintage, Has Nailed it on the Red Carpet For Over Two Decades

When you've been a working actor since your teens, you are bound to have a few sartorial missteps here and there. Not so for Kirsten Dunst . Since breaking out in Interview With a Vampire over two decades ago, Dunst has spent her career as one of Hollywood's consistently best dressed actresses. In the early aughts, Dunst championed the boho-movement in floaty, lace dresses and frocks that erred on the side of vintage -looking. More recently, she's embraced a more sophisticated style, often opting for dramatic, plunging gowns or romantic ruffles. Her close relationship with Rodarte's Kate and Laura Mulleavy ensures that she still dabbles in the whimsical side of things; case in point: her Star Wars-themed gown at the 2014 Met Gala. Here, a look back at some of The Beguiled actress's finest red carpet moments.