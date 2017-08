The perfect lace dress has long been a summertime staple, but this season the lace dress is no longer relegated to simply being a chic swimsuit cover-up or wedding guest fail-safe . Forget simple white or linen and try incorporating daring blacks, quirky florals, vibrant blues, and brilliant crimsons; this summer the lace dress can be worn anywhere and seamlessly take you from the beach to the office, to a dinner party and back again. Chic offerings and updated silhouettes ranging from Valentino to Marques Almeida will keep you cool and show off your sartorial flair, even in the oppressive heat of mid-summertime. Browse 23 of the most refreshingly unexpected takes on the classic lace dress.