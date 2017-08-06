Shopping Guide

23 Lace Dresses To Buy Now And Wear All Month Long

The perfect lace dress has long been a summertime staple, but this season the lace dress is no longer relegated to simply being a chic swimsuit cover-up or wedding guest fail-safe. Forget simple white or linen and try incorporating daring blacks, quirky florals, vibrant blues, and brilliant crimsons; this summer the lace dress can be worn anywhere and seamlessly take you from the beach to the office, to a dinner party and back again. Chic offerings and updated silhouettes ranging from Valentino to Marques Almeida will keep you cool and show off your sartorial flair, even in the oppressive heat of mid-summertime. Browse 23 of the most refreshingly unexpected takes on the classic lace dress.
Credit
Chloe ruffled embroidered lace dress, $3995 net-a-porter.com
1/23

Chloe ruffled embroidered lace dress, $3995 net-a-porter.com

2/23

Self-Portrait paneled guipure lace dress, $615 net-a-porter.com

3/23

Zimmermann Mercer Fan lace dress, $695 net-a-porter.com

4/23

Self-Portrait lace and poplin mini dress, $445 net-a-porter.com

5/23

Alice + Olivia broderie anglasie mini dress, $425 net-a-porter.com

6/23

Red Valentino Silk Georgette Lace Maxi Dress, modaoperandi.com

7/23

Luisa Beccaria Tulle and Lace Dress, $2,800 modaoperandi.com

8/23

Rodarte waxed lace dress, $9,890 modaoperandi.com

9/23

Self-Portrait open-back lace midi dress, $375 matchesfashion.com

10/23

Zimmermann Winsome Guipure lace dress, $700, net-a-porter.com

11/23

MICHAEL Michael Kors striped broderie anglaise dress, $250 net-a-porter.com

12/23

Elie Saab lace dress, $2,438 net-a-porter.com

13/23

Valentino corded cotton-lace midi dress, $3,390 net-a-porter.com

14/23

Diane Von Furstenberg ruffled crepe de chine and lace wrap dress, $300 net-a-porter.com

15/23

Anna Sui Camilla Velvet-trimmed Lace Mini-dress, $487 net-a-porter.com

16/23

Stella McCartney Erika Lace Maxi Dress, $1,858 net-a-porter.com

17/23

Valentino Paneled Appliqued Lace midi dress, $4,950 net-a-porter.com

18/23

Givenchy silk-satin and lace mini dress, $1,318 net-a-porter.com

19/23

Erdem Nigella ruffled lace dress, $1,719 net-a-porter.com

20/23

Alexander McQueen pom-pom trimmed silk-lace maxi dress, $1,898 net-a-porter.com

21/23

Marques Almeida ruffled floral-print lace midi dress, $717 net-a-porter.com

22/23

Peter Pilotto metallic lace gown, $1,768 net-a-porter.com

23/23

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini tiered lace maxi dress, $417 net-a-porter.com

Keywords

Lace DressSummer DressesShopping Guide