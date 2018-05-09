Classic light-pink long-stem roses are arranged with fresh rosemary and eucalyptus and wrapped in burlap fabric. This arrangement is a perfect last-minute Mother’s Day gift idea for the mom who has rustic-chic taste. Bloom That, The Tessa, $68 + shipping, bloomthat.com.
These farm-fresh arrangements can be sent right to mom’s door—and we recommend ordering one for yourself too! The Bouqs Company, $76, bouqs.com.
Sorbet shades are always a good idea for Mother’s Day, especially when they come in roses, lilies, and eucalyptus. Teleflora Desert Sunrise, bouquets start at $50, teleflora.com.
For a bouquet as individual as your mother, opt for a ‘mixed element’ arrangement from Brrch. Brrch arrangement, $350, brrch.com
Fancy yourself good at flower arranging? Create your own bouquet for Mother’s Day, selecting white and peach in-season flowers and greens from H. Bloom. H. Bloom bouquet, $55, hbloom.com.
For the classic mom, opt for an arrangement of elegant calla lilies. Pro Flowers, assorted mini calla lilies, $70, proflowers.com.
For those whose mom lives in another country, Flora Queen can deliver to the U.K., Europe, and a host of other places overseas. Flora Queen, prices vary, floraqueen.com.
Your mother must be very special if you enlist the help of Ariel Dearie and her magnificent arrangements. Ariel Dearie bouquets, price upon request, arieldearieflowers.com.
Want a bouquet for your mother to last more than a week? Opt for a chic dried-flower arrangement from New York–based florist The Pop-Up Florist. The Most Loyal bouquet, $16, thepopupflorist.com.
If you wish to do something a bit more philanthropic in your mother’s honor, opt for a gift to the Central Park Conservancy. For $50, plant 50 tulips, daffodils, or mums for Mother’s Day. To donate, visit centralparkconservancy.com.