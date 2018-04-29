20 Gifts for Every Kind of Mom in Your Life

Photography by Steven Klein July 2005
Olivia von Halle
- For the mom who deserves to sleep in. Olivia von Halle’s silk satin emerald green floral-printed pajama set is the ultimate in luxury sleepwear. Olivia von Halle silk pajama set, $570, mytheresa.com.
Los Encageros
- For the mom who loves to entertain. Los Encajeros large cocktail napkins with scalloped edges and hand-embroidered blooms are perfect for a casual party at home with friends. Los Encajeros linen cocktail napkins, $195 for a set of four, modaoperandi.com.
Goop Wellness
- For the overworked mom. Leave it to Goop Wellness to make vitamins fool-proof. This Why Am I So Effing Tired pack includes a variety of vitamins and supplements to help rebalance an overworked system. Goop Wellness Why Am I So Effing Tired vitamin packs, $90 for a one-month supply, goop.com.
The Elder Statesman
- For the new mom. There is nothing a new mom wants more than presents for her little one. This Elder Statesman handmade cashmere flamingo toy is so luxurious I bet the mother will appreciate it even more than her baby does. The Elder Statesman toy flamingo, $515, modaoperandi.com.
Mauviel Cookware Set
- For the mom who loves to cook. Upgrade her kitchen with this seven-piece copper–and–stainless steel cookware set crafted in Villedieu-les-Poêles, France. The metallic copper construction is beautiful, and the stainless steel interior offers the practical benefit of being easy to clean. Mauviel cookware set, $1,275, nordstrom.com.
Fabbrica Pelletterie Milano
- For the mom who loves to travel. This silver Fabbrica Pelletterie Milano aluminium suitcase is the perfect carry-on piece of luggage. Fabbrica Pelletterie Milano aluminium suitcase with TSA-approved lock, $1,612, brownsfashion.com.
Carolina Herrera
- For the social butterfly mother. Carolina Herrera’s multicolored striped organza tiered gown is perfect for a mom with a full social calendar this summer. Carolina Herrera gown, $6,990, modaoperandi.com.
Ware of the Dog
- For a dog-loving mom. It’s important to celebrate moms of furry babies as well. This Ware of the Dog contrast-pattern jacquard doggy sweater will be a hit for any puppy mom. Ware of the Dog wool sweater, $84, wareofthedog.com.
Gucci Tote
- For the fashion-obsessed mom. Any fashion-loving woman will appreciate this vintage-inspired Gucci shopper with a resurrected 1960s logo in black crackled patent leather. Gucci chestnut-brown suede tote, $2,290, mytheresa.com.
Figue
- For the bohemian mom. Figue founder Stephanie von Watzdorf creates a brand of tunics, kaftans, and dresses in colorful, global-inspired prints. This printed silk top is the perfect gift for a mom with a bohemian flare. Figue silk printed top, $1,195, farfetch.com.
Proenza Schouler
- For the mom who considers herself a nose. For the scent-obsessed, try Proenza Schouler’s first fragrance, Arizona, inspired by the designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez's travels to the Southwest. Features notes of cactus flower and creamy orris accord. Proenza Schouler Arizona fragrance, $100, saks.com.
La Vie Boheme Yoga
- For the yogi mom. This printed yoga mat by La Vie Boheme Yoga is inspired by the vibrant colors and architecture of Cuba. It is as practical as it is beautiful, with an extra-thick cushion for support and a textured base to prevent slipping. La Vie Boheme Yoga printed yoga mat, $86, laviebohemeyoga.com.
Juniper Book Set
- For the bookworm mom. Put together a personalized set of classic books with antique-leather-style jackets, easy-to-read type, beautifully sewn cloth bindings, and silk ribbon markers. Choose from a wide range of authors like Jane Austen, Edith Wharton, and Virginia Woolf. Juniper Books custom set, $30–$55 per book, juniperbooks.com.
Hatch-to-Hospital Box
- For the expecting mom. This Hatch-to-Hospital box set is the perfect gift for a mom-to-be to ensure a luxurious stay in the hospital. The box includes a jersey nightgown and robe, cashmere socks, and full-coverage underwear. Hatch-to-Hospital box set, $248, hatchcollection.com.
Martiniano
- For the minimalist mother. Martiniano flat nude ankle-tie booties are perfect for the mom on the go. The ultrasoft kid leather and padded footbed make these shoes as comfortable as they are chic. Martiniano ankle boot, $460, needsupply.com.
Tory Sport
- For the sporty mom. This Tory Sport wind- and rain-resistant golf jacket is perfect for your golf-loving mom. The playful graphic print—inspired by the work of the iconic interior designer David Hicks—will make it the most coveted item on the golf course. Tory Sport golf jacket, $178, mytheresa.com.
Hermès
- For the mom with a green thumb. Hermès pruning shears in steel and smooth leather are the ultimate in luxurious gardening. Hermès pruning shears, $1,075, hermes.com.
Of Rare Origin
- For the eclectic mom. Opt for these playful Of Rare Origin birdcage earrings handmade in 18k yellow gold vermeil with malachite, horn, and pearls detailing. Of Rare Origin earrings, $1,450, modaoperandi.com.
Cartier
- For the classic mom. There is no better gift than a classic Cartier Tank Solo watch in 18k yellow gold with a black crocodile embossed leather strap. Cartier watch, $5,200, cartier.com.
Williams Sonoma
- For the mom with a sweet tooth. Give your mom the ultimate gift of breakfast in bed with Williams Sonoma's pancake- and waffle-mix sampler. There is a sweet breakfast option for everyone. Williams Sonoma pancake & waffle mix sampler, $22.95, williams-sonoma.com.