20 Gifts for Every Kind of Mom in Your Life

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and while flowers and a sweet card are nice, presents are even better. What to get a new mom like Coco Rocha or Khloé Kardashian ? Go with something special for her new bundle of joy, like a multicolor cashmere flamingo by the Elder Statesman. Does mom love to party? Opt for Los Encajeros embroidered cocktail napkins exclusive to Moda Operandi, or a Carolina Herrera floor-length multicolored gown. A pet's mom is still a mom! And she might like dressing her little pup in a Ware of the Dog graphic wool sweater. Don’t leave out expecting moms like Rachel Weisz and Clare Danes . Help make their upcoming hospital visit a bit luxurious with Hatch’s mom-to-be hospital gift box. Here are 20 gifts that are sure to spoil any kind of mom in your life.