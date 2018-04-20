Rachel Weisz just announced that she and husband Daniel Craig are expecting their first child together. On Friday, Weisz revealed the pregnancy news by way of a New York Times profile .

“I’ll be showing soon,” she told the Times 's Maureen Dowd. “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

Pinterest Rachel Weisz at TIFF. Photo by Caitlin Cronenberg. All photos by Caitlin Cronenberg.

While this will be the couple's first child together, Weisz also has an 11-year-old son with director Darren Aronofsky named Henry, and Craig has a 25-year-old daughter with actress Fiona Loudon named Ella, according to the Times.

The couple married in 2011 after dating for about six months. Like many celebrity couples, they chose to keep their big day private, saying their vows during a very intimate ceremony in New York in front of four people.

Pinterest Actors Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz arrive at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty

Seven years later, they're "very happy being married," but not really into becoming the sort of movie star couple who "seem to know how to make their 'coupledom' part of the brand," the Times reported. "I really take my hat off to them,” Weisz said. “But Daniel and I are really similar. We just literally don’t know how to do that. We’re just really crap at talking about our private lives."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress talked about not wanting to ever play "Jane Bond," and gave readers some insight into her husband's decision to play 007 once again after swearing off the franchise in 2015. “He just meant ‘I can’t think about this today,’ having just done one,” Weisz said. “He was just tired. He needed a really long nap and a glass of wine. It would be like if you asked someone who just had a baby, ‘Do you want another one that day?’ They’d just go, ‘NO!’”