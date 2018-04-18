Congratulations are in order for Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy. The Homeland actress revealed that she is pregnant with her second child on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM show on Wednesday. “I am pregnant. I’m seriously preggo … I’m deep into my second trimester,” 39-year-old Danes said, per People .

When Stern asked if the pregnancy was a surprise or planned, Danes replied that she and Dancy were trying to get pregnant. “Yeah, this was planned,” she said. “We’ve been wanting another kid for a while, and it happened.” Despite revealing this personal news, Danes says she is keeping the baby’s sex a secret.

Danes and Dancy, 42, met while filming the 2007 movie Evening in Rhode Island and became engaged in 2009; the two were married later that same year. Their son, Cyrus, who is now 5, was born in December 2012. One year after Cyrus was born, Danes spoke to Elle about motherhood and her decision to wait to have kids. “I’ve always wanted to have kids, but I’m glad I didn’t until now,” she said. “When I was thinking about [working and being a mother] originally, I was really nervous about it … I think I would make a lousy stay-at-home mom. It just wouldn’t suit me. I feel so fortunate, in that I’ve had this arrow-straight focus … that I wanted to act.”

The My So-Called Life star also heaped praises on her husband. She said, “Hugh was just the right partner for me. I got very, very lucky. There’s only so much credit you can take when it just sort of works, you know? And obviously we work hard at maintaining our relationship—that is central to both our lives—but at the same time, it’s just this kind of ease that I can’t really account for.”

