Lena Dunham's Most Daring Beauty Looks, from a Platinum Bob to a Messy Pixie

Actress Lena Dunham was all smiles at the premiere of Tiny Furniture in 2010, wearing her hair in loose curls with a satin, pink lip.
Wearing her hair in a chic bob with a dark grey smoky eye and a light pink lip, Dunham attended HBO's post Emmy party in 2011.
Wearing her tousled pixie with a black cat eye and a satin red lip, Dunham attended the This Is 40 Los Angeles premiere in 2012.
Dunham rocked a dramatic gunmetal smoky eye with a nude lip at the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012.
Celebrating her Golden Globe win for her role in Girls in 2013, Dunham hit the red carpet with her hair in a tousled pixie and a dramatic cat eye.
Dunham paired her blunt pixie cut with a turquoise smoky eye and nude lip at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2013.
At the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2014, Dunham looked glamorous, wearing her brunette locks side swept with a subtle cat eye and a coral lip.
Debuting her blonde locks at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014, Dunham wears a dramatic cat eye and berry pink lip.
At the 2014 Costume Institute Gala, Dunham wore her chic bob with blunt bangs and a dramatic navy smoky eye.
At the It's Me, Hilary: The Man Who Drew Eloise New York screening in 2015, Dunham rocked a metallic silver smoky eye with a berry pink lip.
Paring her red stain with her red dress, Dunham attended the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2015 wearing her hair in a sleek bob.
Wearing her bob in a sleek, middle parted do with a heavy smoky eye and a pink lip, Dunham attended the ELLE Annual Women in Television Celebration in 2015.
Wearing her hair in a sleek do with a copper smoky eye and a light coral lip, Dunham attended the 2016 Costume Institute Gala as Jenna Lyons.
At the Variety's Power Of Women event in 2017, Dunham wore her shoulder-length brunette locks with tousled bangs and a glossy nude lip.
Wearing her hair in a messy up do with a brown smoky eye, Dunham hit the red carpet at the 2017 Costume Institute Gala.